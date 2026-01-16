Kyiv restricts outdoor lighting from today: what is foreseen

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
01:20 PM • 5480 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
12:36 PM • 20778 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
12:29 PM • 19883 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
11:02 AM • 20278 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
10:01 AM • 20644 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 21456 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
January 16, 08:00 AM • 29712 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
January 16, 05:32 AM • 33744 views
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM • 26400 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 36574 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
ATESH reconnoitered the "brain center" of the offensive on Pokrovsk in Russian SamaraPhotoJanuary 16, 05:20 AM • 28372 views
Tymoshenko arrived at court for pre-trial detention hearingJanuary 16, 07:17 AM • 31426 views
Enemy again attacked Zhytomyr region: what is known about the consequencesJanuary 16, 07:54 AM • 23053 views
NABU has turned into a cheap PR agency - Tymoshenko in courtJanuary 16, 08:07 AM • 11272 views
TCC has no right to forcibly detain citizens - court ruling09:54 AM • 17210 views
Publications
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 39300 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 71268 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 89237 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 98380 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 81653 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Petr Pavel
Denys Shmyhal
Yulia Tymoshenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Great Britain
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the cold10:34 AM • 11023 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 20835 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 32731 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 53743 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 87261 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Gold

Kyiv restricts outdoor lighting from today: what is foreseen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

From January 16, the use of electricity for outdoor lighting will be restricted in Kyiv. This decision was made by the City Defense Council due to the difficult situation in the energy system.

Kyiv restricts outdoor lighting from today: what is foreseen

Kyiv is restricting outdoor lighting from January 16 due to the energy situation, the Kyiv City State Administration reported following a decision by the Kyiv Defense Council, writes UNN.

From January 16, Kyiv will limit the use of electricity for outdoor lighting

- reported the Kyiv City State Administration.

This decision was made by the Kyiv City Defense Council due to the difficult situation in the energy system caused by enemy attacks, explained the Kyiv City State Administration.

What is envisioned

Specifically:

  • architectural and decorative lighting will not be turned on;
    • the intensity of street lighting will be reduced to 20% of its power;
      • where it is technically impossible to dim the light, 50% of the streetlights will be turned on.

        "Architectural and decorative lighting of houses, buildings and structures, advertising media and information signs will also be restricted," the statement said.

        Kyiv residents were urged to consume electricity sparingly. This, the Kyiv City State Administration emphasizes, helps to avoid overloading the networks and speed up their restoration.

        Shmyhal instructed to hold the Kyiv Defense Council: the focus is on changing the rules of movement during curfew16.01.26, 10:04 • 4562 views

        Julia Shramko

        SocietyKyiv
        Electricity outage schedules
        Energy
        War in Ukraine
        Power outage
        Electricity
        Kyiv City State Administration
        Kyiv