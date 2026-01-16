Kyiv restricts outdoor lighting from today: what is foreseen

Kyiv is restricting outdoor lighting from January 16 due to the energy situation, the Kyiv City State Administration reported following a decision by the Kyiv Defense Council, writes UNN.

From January 16, Kyiv will limit the use of electricity for outdoor lighting - reported the Kyiv City State Administration.

This decision was made by the Kyiv City Defense Council due to the difficult situation in the energy system caused by enemy attacks, explained the Kyiv City State Administration.

What is envisioned

Specifically:

architectural and decorative lighting will not be turned on;

the intensity of street lighting will be reduced to 20% of its power;

where it is technically impossible to dim the light, 50% of the streetlights will be turned on.

"Architectural and decorative lighting of houses, buildings and structures, advertising media and information signs will also be restricted," the statement said.

Kyiv residents were urged to consume electricity sparingly. This, the Kyiv City State Administration emphasizes, helps to avoid overloading the networks and speed up their restoration.

