Dangerous weather in Odesa region: M-13 highway temporarily closed to traffic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

Due to bad weather in Odesa region, the M-13 highway from Agafiivka to Platonove has been temporarily closed since 6:30 PM on February 6, 2026. Drivers are urged not to travel and to be careful on the roads.

Dangerous weather in Odesa region: M-13 highway temporarily closed to traffic

Due to dangerous weather conditions in Odesa region, the M-13 highway from Agafiivka to Platonove has been temporarily closed — drivers are urged not to travel and to be careful on the roads. This was reported by the first deputy head of the Patrol Police Department, Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, UNN writes.

The Service for Reconstruction and Infrastructure Development in Odesa region is introducing a temporary ban on traffic for all types of transport on the M-13 Kropyvnytskyi - Platonove (to Chisinau) state highway of general use from Agafiivka village to Platonove village from 18:30, February 6, 2026.

- the message says.

It is also reported that at night there will be snow in Volyn, Rivne, Zhytomyr, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kyiv regions and in the city of Kyiv.

Freezing rain is possible in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Kharkiv regions.

Wet snow accumulation and black ice are possible on the roads.

Remember that in such weather conditions:

  • visibility deteriorates;
    • braking distance increases;
      • in case of a sharp maneuver, the car may skid.

        If you see someone in distress due to bad weather and in need of help while driving, do not stand aside. If necessary, call 102. Be careful behind the wheel, take into account weather conditions and drive responsibly.

        - Biloshytskyi added.

        How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advice14.11.25, 11:52 • 76025 views

        Olga Rozgon

