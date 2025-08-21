Zelenskyy: Ukraine is ready for negotiations with Russia, but the meeting place must be neutral

$41.380.02
48.170.16
ukenru
07:38 AM • 6740 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
06:16 AM • 17246 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
05:30 AM • 24885 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 52741 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 140378 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 66068 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 115589 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 295824 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 90814 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 84200 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3.3m/s
42%
745mm
Popular news
"Foiled enemy plans": Ukrainian soldiers showed devastating strikes on the occupiers in the Kramatorsk directionVideoAugust 20, 11:57 PM • 18939 views
Kremlin rejects bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelensky, proposing "Istanbul format" - ISWAugust 21, 12:59 AM • 40537 views
Ukraine under massive night attack: explosions in Kyiv, Lviv, and LutskAugust 21, 01:48 AM • 45813 views
Strike on Mukachevo: at least 12 injured, locals asked to stay home04:21 AM • 42558 views
Russian missile attack on an enterprise in Zakarpattia: warehouses destroyed - RMA05:21 AM • 25432 views
Publications
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 63758 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 140378 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 115589 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhotoAugust 20, 08:14 AM • 295829 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 270546 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Andriy Yermak
Andriy Sadovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Mukachevo
Lutsk
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 38339 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 34947 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 35661 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 64338 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 77269 views
Actual
Cruise missile
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Oil
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Zelenskyy: Ukraine is ready for negotiations with Russia, but the meeting place must be neutral

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1254 views

President Zelenskyy confirmed consultations with the US and Europe regarding a meeting with the Russian Federation. Kyiv insists on neutral European territory, rejecting Moscow and Budapest.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine is ready for negotiations with Russia, but the meeting place must be neutral

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine is consulting with American and European parties regarding a possible meeting with Russia. The format of the negotiations is still being discussed, but Kyiv insists: the meeting should take place on neutral European territory, not in Moscow or Budapest.

The President stated this during a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

Details

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about coordination with Washington and European allies regarding possible negotiations with Russia. According to him, after recent meetings in Washington, where European leaders were also present, the parties agreed to create a working group to prepare a potential dialogue format.

From the American side, Rubio, Witkoff, and Vance joined it, and from the Ukrainian side – Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov and Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak.

We don't want any shadow, we want to coordinate with the Americans. And what I really wanted was for Europe to be present. The format of our meeting with President Trump allowed this. Their presence is important

Zelenskyy noted.

The key topic of the consultations was security guarantees for Ukraine. The President expects that within 7-10 days, a basic "architecture" of these guarantees will be formed, resembling the principle of collective defense based on Article 5 of NATO.

After that, at Donald Trump's suggestion, a bilateral meeting with Russia may take place first, followed by a trilateral format with the participation of the USA.

I immediately reacted to the bilateral meeting. We are ready. But what if the "Russians" are not ready? The Europeans raised this question. If the "Russians" are not ready, then we would like to see a strong reaction from the United States to this

– stated the President of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is ready for dialogue, but insists: the meeting cannot take place in Moscow. Switzerland, Austria, or Turkey are being considered as potential locations.

At the same time, the Budapest option raises doubts due to Hungary's position, which openly opposes Ukraine's EU membership and has not shown sufficient support during the war.

I asked President Trump for Budapest not to block our accession to the European Union. President Trump promised that his team would work on this. And I believe that it is absolutely fair that Ukraine wants to join the European Union. It has every right to do so. This is our sovereign right. And here America will support us

– the President emphasized.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine has already proven its right to exist as an independent state, and the whole world recognizes this. He stressed that the main task today is to achieve a just end to the war, gain a clear prospect of membership in the European Union, and create a reliable system of security guarantees for Ukrainians.

Recall

The Kremlin continues to evade a bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy, proposed by Trump. Moscow stated its readiness for negotiations in the "Istanbul format," which "differs from a meeting of heads of state."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin may meet by the end of the month. Five venue options are being considered, with Geneva considered the best.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Steve Witkoff
Rustem Umerov
Marco Rubio
J. D. Vance
Geneva
NATO
Austria
Switzerland
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
European Union
Andriy Yermak
Istanbul
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Hungary
Budapest
Ukraine
Kyiv