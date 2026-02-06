Zelenskyy discussed with Estonian Foreign Minister additional contributions to the PURL program and strengthening air defense

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna. The Head of State informed about Ukraine's needs, primarily the necessity of additional missiles for air defense, as well as the need for additional contributions to the PURL program, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

"We are grateful for the energy packages, first and foremost the energy support, which is key for us during all these terrible attacks on our energy infrastructure. In any case, we must also be strong on the battlefield, and therefore, secondly, we are very grateful for all your military aid packages," the Head of State noted.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Margus Tsahkna discussed further defense support for Ukraine and cooperation with partners within the Coalition of the Willing. The President informed about Ukraine's needs, primarily the necessity of additional missiles for air defense.

The Head of State noted Estonia's participation in the PURL program, which enables Ukraine to purchase air defense missiles from the USA. Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that we now need additional contributions to PURL. According to the Foreign Minister, Estonia is considering such a possibility.

Margus Tsahkna also noted that his country continues to implement humanitarian projects. In particular, he recently participated in the opening of a reconstructed residential building for internally displaced persons in Ovruch for one hundred people and a shelter for a rehabilitation center in Zhytomyr. Plans include the construction of shelters for a kindergarten and people with special needs.

"For me, these were particularly emotional events, because it is very important to see with my own eyes how small things we do mean so much. And I am sure that we will continue to support you. You also know that our Ministry of Defense has already agreed to help you with a list of necessary things you need this year," the Foreign Minister noted.

Diplomatic work was discussed separately: meetings of the Ukrainian, American, and Russian sides in Abu Dhabi and preparation for the next negotiations.

In addition, steps that could force Russia to peace and help diplomatic efforts were also discussed. In particular, the finalization of the 20th package of European Union sanctions and the blocking of the Russian tanker fleet were considered.