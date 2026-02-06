Zelenskyy discussed with Estonian Foreign Minister additional contributions to the PURL program and strengthening air defense

$43.140.03
50.900.14
ukenru
12:09 PM • 2822 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 12934 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
09:41 AM • 13142 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
09:02 AM • 16270 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 56073 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 51385 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 40072 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 52129 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 95824 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 35577 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
3.4m/s
74%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Republicans fear losing control of Congress due to Trump's policies - The HillFebruary 6, 04:06 AM • 5618 views
Bessent: Further US sanctions against Russia depend on peace talksFebruary 6, 04:30 AM • 19809 views
Abu Dhabi Talks: Ukraine and Russia Exchange Prisoners, But Make No Progress on Donbas - WSJ08:45 AM • 4370 views
Starlink blockade for Russians will slow down strikes on Ukraine's logistics - ISW09:36 AM • 11858 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhoto11:15 AM • 10096 views
Publications
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhoto11:15 AM • 10113 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 12935 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 28526 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 56076 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 95826 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Friedrich Merz
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 17428 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 20324 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 29679 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 32905 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 69464 views
Actual
Technology
Starlink
Social network
Heating
Gold

Zelenskyy discussed with Estonian Foreign Minister additional contributions to the PURL program and strengthening air defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

President Zelenskyy met with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, discussing Ukraine's needs for air defense missiles and additional contributions to the PURL program. Estonia is considering increasing its contributions and continues to implement humanitarian projects.

Zelenskyy discussed with Estonian Foreign Minister additional contributions to the PURL program and strengthening air defense

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna. The Head of State informed about Ukraine's needs, primarily the necessity of additional missiles for air defense, as well as the need for additional contributions to the PURL program, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

"We are grateful for the energy packages, first and foremost the energy support, which is key for us during all these terrible attacks on our energy infrastructure. In any case, we must also be strong on the battlefield, and therefore, secondly, we are very grateful for all your military aid packages," the Head of State noted.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Margus Tsahkna discussed further defense support for Ukraine and cooperation with partners within the Coalition of the Willing. The President informed about Ukraine's needs, primarily the necessity of additional missiles for air defense.

Estonia to close night traffic on border with Russia from February 2406.02.26, 09:31 • 2882 views

The Head of State noted Estonia's participation in the PURL program, which enables Ukraine to purchase air defense missiles from the USA. Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that we now need additional contributions to PURL. According to the Foreign Minister, Estonia is considering such a possibility.

Margus Tsahkna also noted that his country continues to implement humanitarian projects. In particular, he recently participated in the opening of a reconstructed residential building for internally displaced persons in Ovruch for one hundred people and a shelter for a rehabilitation center in Zhytomyr. Plans include the construction of shelters for a kindergarten and people with special needs.

Estonian Foreign Minister calls for accelerated adoption of 20th sanctions package against Russia29.01.26, 00:35 • 10541 view

"For me, these were particularly emotional events, because it is very important to see with my own eyes how small things we do mean so much. And I am sure that we will continue to support you. You also know that our Ministry of Defense has already agreed to help you with a list of necessary things you need this year," the Foreign Minister noted.

Diplomatic work was discussed separately: meetings of the Ukrainian, American, and Russian sides in Abu Dhabi and preparation for the next negotiations.

Estonia calls on EU to lift fiscal restrictions for Ukraine funding13.01.26, 20:42 • 4392 views

In addition, steps that could force Russia to peace and help diplomatic efforts were also discussed. In particular, the finalization of the 20th package of European Union sanctions and the blocking of the Russian tanker fleet were considered.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Real estate
Sanctions
Energy
Heating
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
"Coalition of the Willing"
Electricity
Abu Dhabi
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Estonia
Ukraine
Zhytomyr