Estonian Foreign Minister calls for accelerated adoption of 20th sanctions package against Russia

$42.960.17
51.230.17
ukenru
07:02 PM • 7504 views
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
06:50 PM • 11974 views
Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia
06:25 PM • 11163 views
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
06:10 PM • 11496 views
Ukraine is creating a “small” air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov
January 28, 03:19 PM • 14992 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
January 28, 03:18 PM • 17446 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
January 28, 02:57 PM • 13220 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
January 28, 02:19 PM • 24570 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
January 28, 11:48 AM • 24043 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
January 28, 10:05 AM • 27895 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
94%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
If Zelensky is indeed ready for a meeting, then we invite him to Moscow - Putin's aide UshakovJanuary 28, 01:09 PM • 4664 views
Russia's economy is sliding into stagflation: intelligence stated that tight monetary policy stifled business activityJanuary 28, 01:18 PM • 2916 views
Khrystyna Soloviy surprised with her decision regarding the Stepan Higa memorial concert: what is the reason?PhotoJanuary 28, 03:18 PM • 3356 views
Neither hypothermia nor an icy apartment: Police reveal circumstances of 88-year-old woman's death in Kyiv's Podil districtPhoto05:00 PM • 3566 views
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthday06:25 PM • 6552 views
Publications
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 33784 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 63018 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 90277 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 69658 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 88263 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Yulia Svyrydenko
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Greenland
Lithuania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthday06:25 PM • 6572 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 37550 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 36129 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 42783 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 45434 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

Estonian Foreign Minister calls for accelerated adoption of 20th sanctions package against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna called on the EU to accelerate the adoption of the 20th sanctions package against Russia. He emphasized the deteriorating state of the Russian economy and the decline in oil and gas revenues.

Estonian Foreign Minister calls for accelerated adoption of 20th sanctions package against Russia
Photo: AP

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna called on the European Union to intensify work on a new package of restrictions against the Russian economy. He made the corresponding statement on the eve of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting scheduled for Thursday, January 29, emphasizing the need to increase pressure on the aggressor. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Tsahkna supported his call with data on the deteriorating state of the Russian economy, which is now facing stagnation, high inflation, and a rapid depletion of the National Wealth Fund's liquid assets. The minister noted that last month, Russia's oil and gas revenues fell by 22%, reaching their lowest level since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, which confirms the effectiveness of previous sanctions steps.

The conclusions are very clear. Sanctions are working – and we must hit the Russian economy even harder by quickly adopting the 20th package of EU sanctions. This will be my key call tomorrow at the Foreign Affairs Council

– said the head of the Estonian Foreign Ministry.

He is convinced that the new package should be another blow to the Kremlin's ability to finance its war machine. 

The EU has given the "green light" to new sanctions against representatives of Iran and Russia: who and for what they will affect28.01.26, 18:06 • 2522 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
State budget
Energy
War in Ukraine
European Union
Estonia