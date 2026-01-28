The EU has given the "green light" to new sanctions against representatives of Iran and Russia: who and for what they will affect

$42.960.17
51.230.17
ukenru
03:19 PM • 2546 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
03:18 PM • 4444 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
02:57 PM • 4384 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
02:19 PM • 15312 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
11:48 AM • 18156 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
January 28, 10:05 AM • 24187 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
January 28, 09:51 AM • 28588 views
General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities
January 28, 08:35 AM • 27406 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoingVideo
Exclusive
January 28, 08:19 AM • 25291 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
January 28, 03:48 AM • 28107 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
100%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Spanish vessel "rescues" "shadow fleet" tanker sanctioned by EU for transporting Russian oilJanuary 28, 06:22 AM • 26830 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 52320 views
Sikorski urged Musk to limit Starlink for Russians: he exploded with insults10:45 AM • 13740 views
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statements10:59 AM • 20155 views
Honored Artist of Ukraine Tamara Plashenko has died: the actress's son revealed the cause of his star mother's death12:30 PM • 5370 views
Publications
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statements10:59 AM • 20176 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 52349 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 83100 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 62969 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 81105 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Musician
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
Kyiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 33627 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 32361 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 39238 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 42013 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 47514 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Film

The EU has given the "green light" to new sanctions against representatives of Iran and Russia: who and for what they will affect

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

EU ambassadors have agreed on sanctions against 15 individuals and 6 organizations in Iran for suppressing protests. Sanctions have also been imposed against 4 individuals and 6 organizations for assisting Russia in the war against Ukraine.

The EU has given the "green light" to new sanctions against representatives of Iran and Russia: who and for what they will affect

The European Union has given the "green light" to sanctions against official Tehran for suppressing protests in Iran, which resulted in deaths. This was reported on the social network "X" by "Radio Svoboda" journalist Rikard Jozwiak, UNN reports.

Details

EU ambassadors have given the "green light" to sanctions against Tehran for the massacre in Iran. 15 individuals and 6 organizations. Separately, they also imposed sanctions against (4 individuals and 6 organizations) for Iran's involvement in assisting Russia in its war against Ukraine.

- the post says.

Separately, the EU approved sanctions against six Russian propagandists, including VGTRK correspondent Pavel Zarubin and ballet master Sergei Polunin, a native of Ukrainian Kherson who supported Russian aggression.

Recall

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine recorded a new peak of activity of Russian information operations aimed at destabilizing the internal situation in Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Radio Liberty
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
European Union
Tehran
Ukraine
Iran