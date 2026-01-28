The EU has given the "green light" to new sanctions against representatives of Iran and Russia: who and for what they will affect
Kyiv • UNN
EU ambassadors have agreed on sanctions against 15 individuals and 6 organizations in Iran for suppressing protests. Sanctions have also been imposed against 4 individuals and 6 organizations for assisting Russia in the war against Ukraine.
The European Union has given the "green light" to sanctions against official Tehran for suppressing protests in Iran, which resulted in deaths. This was reported on the social network "X" by "Radio Svoboda" journalist Rikard Jozwiak, UNN reports.
Details
EU ambassadors have given the "green light" to sanctions against Tehran for the massacre in Iran. 15 individuals and 6 organizations. Separately, they also imposed sanctions against (4 individuals and 6 organizations) for Iran's involvement in assisting Russia in its war against Ukraine.
Separately, the EU approved sanctions against six Russian propagandists, including VGTRK correspondent Pavel Zarubin and ballet master Sergei Polunin, a native of Ukrainian Kherson who supported Russian aggression.
Recall
The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine recorded a new peak of activity of Russian information operations aimed at destabilizing the internal situation in Ukraine.