Estonia to close night traffic on border with Russia from February 24

February 5, 03:05 PM
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Ministry of Energy: the most difficult situation is in the Kyiv area, which was powered by CHP-4. February 5, 09:38 PM
Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia region: houses damaged, 12,000 subscribers without power. February 5, 10:32 PM
Missile attack on Russian Belgorod: local residents report water, electricity, and heating outages. February 5, 11:04 PM
Ukrzaliznytsia showed the return of 116 Ukrainians released from captivity home. February 5, 11:37 PM
Before summer: Russian officials warn Putin of economic crisis threat in Russia - WP. 01:53 AM
Publications
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rules. February 5, 08:38 PM
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking. February 4, 11:15 AM
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case". February 3, 02:37 PM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Gustavo Petro
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Andriy Sybiha
Ukraine
United States
China
Abu Dhabi
Odesa
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshoot. February 5, 06:35 PM
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 euros. February 5, 03:30 PM
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughter. February 5, 01:14 PM
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her name. February 5, 11:46 AM
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppy. February 4, 11:05 PM
Technology
Heating
Gold
Social network
Starlink

Estonia to close night traffic on border with Russia from February 24

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Estonia is closing the Luhamaa and Koidula checkpoints on the border with the Russian Federation for the night from February 24 for three months. This decision will allow resources to be reallocated to strengthen border security due to provocations by the Russian Federation.

Estonia to close night traffic on border with Russia from February 24

The Estonian government on Thursday, February 5, decided to restrict the operation of the Luhamaa and Koidula border crossing points. Starting from February 24, traffic through these points will be completely suspended at night for a period of three months. The Estonian authorities explain this step by the need to reallocate resources to strengthen border protection due to constant provocations from Russia. This was reported by ERR, writes UNN.

Details

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal emphasized that Russia's irrational behavior at the border requires increased vigilance from Estonia. According to him, reducing the operating hours of the checkpoints to 12 hours a day will free up border guards to control other sections of the "green" border. In addition, full customs control continues to be in effect for traffic heading to Russia to prevent circumvention of sanctions.

Russian expelled from Estonia due to national security threat. 17.01.26, 18:01

Interior Minister Igor Taro added that the actions of Russian border guards constantly require additional attention and resources from the Police Department. Limiting night operations will allow employees to be deployed where they are currently most needed. A similar regime has been in effect at the Narva checkpoint since May 2024, and this practice is now being extended to other key areas.

Significant decrease in passenger traffic

According to the Estonian Ministry of Internal Affairs, the decision to reduce operating hours is also logical given the sharp decrease in the number of people crossing the border. If 5.3 million crossings were recorded in 2018, by the end of 2025 this figure had decreased almost fivefold to 1.08 million people.

Estonia banned 261 Russian militants from entering the country for participating in the war against Ukraine. 12.01.26, 12:38

In 2025, about 240,000 people passed through Luhamaa, and 214,000 through Koidula. A significant proportion of travelers (about 30%) continue to be Russian citizens, but the overall trend indicates that traffic is unlikely to return to previous volumes. The Estonian authorities plan to review the advisability of the night closure in three months, based on the further development of the security situation.

From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia. 20.01.26, 17:45

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
Kaya Kallas
Estonia