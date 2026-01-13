Estonia calls on EU to lift fiscal restrictions for Ukraine funding

Estonian Finance Minister Jürgen Ligi advocated for prioritizing financial support for Ukraine over the budgetary discipline of European countries. During the "CEE Forum" conference in Vienna, the official emphasized that the threat to liberal democracy requires EU governments to mobilize resources to the maximum, despite internal economic difficulties. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Jürgen Ligi, known for his strict monetary policy, is now insisting on uninterrupted funding for Ukrainian defense. According to him, the issue of state survival should take precedence over fiscal indicators.

There should be no fiscal constraints if the issues are existential for liberal democracy and human lives - the minister stated.

Germany and France diverge on the purchase of American weapons using the €90 billion EU loan for Ukraine - Politico

The situation with aid provision is complicated by the change in US political course after Donald Trump's return to the presidency. Internal tensions are growing in European countries: governments are trying to balance budget deficits with pressure from populist forces demanding the redirection of funds to domestic needs.

Problems with the use of Russian assets and EU unity

Last month, European Union leaders agreed on a joint borrowing of 90 billion euros for Kyiv's needs. However, the initial initiative to use frozen assets of the Russian central bank was blocked by a number of states, including Hungary and Belgium. The Estonian Finance Minister considers it necessary to return to this issue, although such a mechanism is not currently being considered.

The biggest challenge at the moment is the destruction of allied unity, and I think we need to confront that, especially within Europe - Ligi emphasized.

Europe's role in case of reduced support from the US

Estonia, considering the potential threat from the Russian Federation, has significantly increased its own defense spending. Ligi emphasized the importance of Europe's autonomy in supporting Ukraine if American aid is cut off.

Europe must continue to finance Ukraine if the US cuts itself off from its allies - said the head of the Estonian Ministry of Finance.

He also added: "There are others who will support other liberal democracies, because funding is insufficient."

Ukraine received $52.4 billion in external financing in 2025, 70% of which came from frozen Russian assets