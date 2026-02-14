$42.990.00
Zelenskyy and Pavel discussed military support for Ukraine and Czech Republic's participation in the PURL initiative

Kyiv • UNN

 • 416 views

Ukrainian and Czech Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Petr Pavel discussed military support for Ukraine. The talks focused on ammunition supplies and the Czech Republic's participation in the PURL initiative.

Zelenskyy and Pavel discussed military support for Ukraine and Czech Republic's participation in the PURL initiative
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

On Saturday, February 14, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Czech President Petr Pavel. The leaders of both states discussed military support for Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Zelenskyy's post on Telegram.

Details

The Ukrainian president thanked for the Czech initiative to supply ammunition to Ukraine and its continuation. Both presidents also considered the possible participation of the Czech Republic in the PURL initiative.

We expect that the supply of shells will take place without any delays. We also talked about cooperation in joint defense programs: possible participation of the Czech Republic in the PURL initiative and potential implementation of joint projects within the SAFE instrument.

- Zelenskyy's post says.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, during which he informed about the general situation in the Ukrainian energy system and the consequences of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure facilities.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, during which the parties discussed in detail the further content and development of the PURL program.

Yevhen Ustimenko

