White House mulls giving Ukraine longer-range ATACMS missiles - media

The administration of US President Joe Biden is considering providing Ukraine with longer-range ATACMS ballistic missiles. NBC News cites its own sources, UNN reports.

Details

As you know, last fall, the United States handed over an unspecified number of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine . However, at that time, the Defense Forces received older missile models that had a medium range.

Washington is now leaning toward sending longer-range missiles, which would allow the Ukrainian military to strike deep into the occupied Crimean peninsula, the sources told NBC News.

At the same time, Pentagon officials told NBC News that the United States has a limited supply of ATACMS and is unlikely to send them to Ukraine without money to replenish U.S. stocks.

According to the sources, if Congress approves increased funding for Ukraine, the United States may include long-range ATACMS in one of the first military aid packages to be funded with the money.

Officials also emphasize that the United States has ammunition and artillery ready to be sent to Ukraine, but it needs an approved funding package.

A spokesman for the U.S. Department of Defense confirmed that without a new bill to fund aid, Washington will not be able to provide Ukraine with weapons.

We will let you know if this changes and if we have a new package to announce - he told reporters.

Addendum

It is noted that currently US funding for new arms supplies to Ukraine is still uncertain due to the opposition of Republicans in the House of Representatives.

This is vital for us: Zelensky on the US aid package

For several months, pro-Trump Republicans have said they would approve military aid to Ukraine only if the Biden administration agrees to the GOP's package of measures to secure the border from immigrants.

However, this week, Republicans in the House and Senate rejected a bipartisan compromise bill to secure the border while helping Ukraine and other US partners.

Recall

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba informed U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken of the current priority needs of Ukrainian defenders, also providing arguments in favor of providing Ukraine with ATACMS missiles with a range of more than 300 kilometers.