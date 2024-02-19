ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 104331 views

Exclusive
March 1, 01:58 PM • 113517 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 156120 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159487 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 256725 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175328 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166286 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148461 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229579 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113114 views

White House mulls giving Ukraine longer-range ATACMS missiles - media

White House mulls giving Ukraine longer-range ATACMS missiles - media

 • 23272 views

The Biden administration is considering providing Ukraine with longer-range ATACMS ballistic missiles that would allow the Ukrainian military to strike deep into occupied Crimea and parts of southern Ukraine.

The administration of US President Joe Biden is considering providing Ukraine with longer-range ATACMS ballistic missiles. NBC News cites its own sources, UNN reports.

Details

As you know, last fall, the United States handed over an unspecified number of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine . However, at that time, the Defense Forces received older missile models that had a medium range.

02.11.23, 13:15 • 989834 views

Washington is now leaning toward sending longer-range missiles, which would allow the Ukrainian military to strike deep into the occupied Crimean peninsula, the sources told NBC News.

At the same time, Pentagon officials told NBC News that the United States has a limited supply of ATACMS and is unlikely to send them to Ukraine without money to replenish U.S. stocks.

According to the sources, if Congress approves increased funding for Ukraine, the United States may include long-range ATACMS in one of the first military aid packages to be funded with the money.

Officials also emphasize that the United States has ammunition and artillery ready to be sent to Ukraine, but it needs an approved funding package.

A spokesman for the U.S. Department of Defense confirmed that without a new bill to fund aid, Washington will not be able to provide Ukraine with weapons.

We will let you know if this changes and if we have a new package to announce

- he told reporters.

Addendum

It is noted that currently US funding for new arms supplies to Ukraine is still uncertain due to the opposition of Republicans in the House of Representatives.

For several months, pro-Trump Republicans have said they would approve military aid to Ukraine only if the Biden administration agrees to the GOP's package of measures to secure the border from immigrants. 

However, this week, Republicans in the House and Senate rejected a bipartisan compromise bill to secure the border while helping Ukraine and other US partners.

Recall

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba informed U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken of the current priority needs of Ukrainian defenders, also providing arguments in favor of providing Ukraine with ATACMS missiles with a range of more than 300 kilometers.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Contact us about advertising