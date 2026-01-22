$43.180.08
Volkswagen overtakes Tesla to become Europe's electric vehicle sales leader

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

In 2025, Volkswagen sold 274,417 electric vehicles in Europe, surpassing Tesla, which sold 238,765 cars. Tesla's sales fell by 27%, while Volkswagen's increased by 56%.

Volkswagen overtakes Tesla to become Europe's electric vehicle sales leader

In 2025, the electric vehicle market in Europe saw a change in leadership: Volkswagen sold more electric cars than Tesla, whose sales decreased by almost a third, despite the Model Y remaining the most popular model of the year. This is reported by InsideEVs, writes UNN.

Details

In recent months, Tesla has not been showing the best results, and fresh sales data in Europe indicate that the company, once considered a true market disruptor, is actually stuck in a "traditional automaker mode." Moreover, the situation has reversed: classic brands, which were considered outsiders a few years ago, have gained momentum and begun to beat Tesla on its own turf.

Volkswagen - one of the most famous car brands in the world - sold more electric vehicles in Europe last year than Tesla, proving that a traditional automaker is quite capable of competing with the strongest. And it's not just Volkswagen: BMW, Skoda, and Audi also entered the list of best-selling electric car manufacturers in Europe.

The Tesla Model Y became the best-selling electric car in Europe last year, but this was not enough for Tesla to win the title of the #1 brand in electric car sales.

Mercedes CLA became Europe's safest car of 2025, surpassing Tesla

In 2025, Volkswagen sold 274,417 electric vehicles in the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) states: Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. This is 56% more than in 2024, mainly due to the success of the ID.3 hatchback, the ID.4 crossover, and the ID.7 sedan and wagon, according to DataForce, citing Automotive News.

None of VW's models took a place on the "podium," but collectively they surpassed the Tesla Model Y and Model 3, securing an overall victory for the German automaker.

For comparison, Tesla sold 238,765 electric vehicles in Europe — 27% less than a year earlier. The Model Y remained the most popular electric car with 151,331 units sold (–28% compared to 2024), while the Model 3 took third place with 86,261 units sold (–23.6%).

Most popular electric car brands in Europe in 2025 (DataForce):

  1. Volkswagen - 274,417 (+56%);
    1. Tesla - 238,765 (–27%);
      1. BMW - 193,186 (+15%);
        1. Skoda - 172,100 (+117%);
          1. Audi - 153,848.

            Nvidia and Tesla have chosen different strategies to achieve autonomous driving

            As the publication notes, this is a big victory for Volkswagen, which for a long time failed to create a truly attractive electric car. The first versions of the ID.3 and ID.4 had serious software problems, but the company eventually managed to fix them and start producing cars that simply work normally. Problems with frozen touchscreens, incorrect button operation, and slow menus were widely known, but in new software versions, they have been mostly resolved.

            This paves the way for VW to launch more affordable electric vehicles — including the ID. Polo and ID. Polo Cross, which will incorporate the experience of the ID.4 and feature physical buttons for key functions, including controlling the rear power windows.

            However, Volkswagen is not the only one benefiting from Tesla's difficult situation. BMW is gradually climbing the rankings, securing third place and preparing for sales growth thanks to the new iX3 crossover and the upcoming i3. Skoda also made a leap with the affordable Elroq, and Audi finished the year in the top 5, recording a 51% sales growth in Europe.

            Volkswagen ID.4 becomes an "electric Tiguan": what does the major update entail

            Olga Rozgon

