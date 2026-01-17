Volkswagen ID.4 becomes an "electric Tiguan": what does the major update entail

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 17, 12:18 AM • 10913 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 21859 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 23162 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 31116 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 24013 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 39079 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 33907 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 28667 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 26403 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 25927 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kevin Hart's exclusive "retro-Bronco" to be auctioned without reserveJanuary 16, 11:02 PM • 7428 views
Venezuela signed its first-ever LNG export contractJanuary 16, 11:56 PM • 7602 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 7108 views
Gold prices fall amid profit-taking and de-escalation in Iran04:30 AM • 6914 views
Mariupol plunged into darkness: strike on substation caused massive blackout06:41 AM • 4554 views
Publications
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legend08:55 AM • 178 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 31127 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 19957 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 51660 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 82582 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Sam Altman
Vitali Klitschko
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Venezuela
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideo07:26 AM • 2710 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbot03:45 AM • 4210 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 7140 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 10332 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 22149 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Gold

Volkswagen ID.4 becomes an "electric Tiguan": what does the major update entail

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1138 views

The 2027 Volkswagen ID.4 is expected to undergo a major update in design, battery, and technology, making it practically a new car. The model will receive the MEB+ architecture with lithium-iron-phosphate batteries and, likely, a new name, ID. Tiguan.

Volkswagen ID.4 becomes an "electric Tiguan": what does the major update entail

The 2027 Volkswagen ID.4 will receive significant updates in design, battery, and technology, so significant that it will practically be a new car. New features include a redesigned MEB+ architecture with lithium iron phosphate batteries, UNN reports with reference to Autoblog.

Details

The first facelift of the Volkswagen ID.4 could be critically important. Competition is intensifying like never before, and alternatives from Ford, Tesla, and Hyundai are cheaper than the ID.4, the publication writes. While it is not yet known whether VW plans to introduce a more affordable trim level for the 2027 model update, insiders say that this will not just be a facelift, but such a massive update that it is practically a new take on the compact electric crossover, which seems to explain the significant changes in the car's design, which is internally called the "electric Tiguan."

Rumor has it that it will even be named ID. Tiguan. The ID.4 will not only get a more expressive exterior, but also, thanks to an improved platform and technology, not to mention a real name, it will be able to justify its higher price, the publication writes.

The new ID.4 will receive both a "facelift" and a "Brazilian lift" of the rear, with updated optics and more aggressive bumpers at the front and rear of the compact crossover. The headlights will be larger and less rounded, losing soft edges in favor of angular lines. The headlights will remain connected by a full-width LED strip (some EV trends may never disappear), although it seems each headlight cluster will retain the tapered upper edge characteristic of the current ID.4 and other V-shaped pickups. First and foremost, it should resemble the upcoming ID. Polo, which, thanks to Andreas Mindt, received an even more expressive design, but perhaps also a significantly inflated price, the publication points out. The rear of the ID.4 will retain the full-width LED strip, but if you ignore the camouflage stickers, the new design will be more rectangular, sharper, and less sagging. Naturally, the side profile looks unchanged, but that doesn't mean it's the same car.

According to the publication's sources, the updated ID.4 will be built on the modernized MEB+ architecture with modern battery cells, including lithium iron phosphate (L-IF) batteries, which typically have a lower energy density than the current liquid-cooled lithium-ion or nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) batteries of the ID.4, but are more durable, less harmful to the planet, and safer. Thanks to new technologies, the updated ID.4 should be more efficient and have a longer range. However, according to reports, the powertrains themselves only need minor updates. But the interior...

While there are no photos yet, the interior of the next ID.4 will be proof that VW listens to its customers, the publication writes. The cabin will feature physical buttons on the steering wheel and switches on the center console, as customers have long wanted, as well as new software that includes an updated IDA voice assistant with ChatGPT. The new software will also allow for pre-heating the battery (which was not possible on ID.4 models before 2024) and, pleasantly, choosing a retro dashboard, for example, from the Golf Mk. 1.

Volkswagen released the new ID.UNYX 08 electric crossover: up to 730 km and 800 V fast charging25.12.25, 08:26 • 3736 views

Julia Shramko

TechnologiesAuto
Technology
Energy
Trend
Brand
Electricity
Tesla, Inc.
Volkswagen
Hyundai