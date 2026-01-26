Ukrzaliznytsia deployed 54 'invincibility' carriages in 12 regions of Ukraine

$43.140.03
50.650.13
ukenru
01:53 PM • 5424 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 12311 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 15208 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
11:38 AM • 27232 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
10:18 AM • 21293 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 41360 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 21257 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 38207 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
January 26, 07:43 AM • 23295 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 28216 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
3m/s
93%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Taxi driver in Kyiv broke passenger's jaw: driver faces up to three years in prisonJanuary 26, 07:59 AM • 31171 views
Technical database failure occurred at the Polish-Ukrainian border: what about queues and trainsJanuary 26, 09:18 AM • 27599 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 31793 views
Kyiv region returns to power outage schedules after emergency shutdowns - DTEK10:52 AM • 22748 views
New power outages in two regions due to Russian shelling, electricity deficit still in the capital region - Ministry of Energy11:59 AM • 15279 views
Publications
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency11:38 AM • 27236 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 41362 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 31835 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 38209 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 115262 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Musician
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Europe
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine02:43 PM • 2272 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideo02:07 PM • 3002 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the project11:48 AM • 9676 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 33060 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 32400 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Fox News
McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle

Ukrzaliznytsia deployed 54 'invincibility' carriages in 12 regions of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

Ukrzaliznytsia launched 54 mobile 'invincibility' points in 12 regions of Ukraine after massive Russian attacks. They have already hosted over 9,000 visitors, providing warmth, light, and communication.

Ukrzaliznytsia deployed 54 'invincibility' carriages in 12 regions of Ukraine

Ukrzaliznytsia has launched a network of 54 mobile invincibility points, which are already operating in 12 regions of Ukraine. The carriages were deployed in record time after massive Russian attacks on the energy infrastructure. This was reported by the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Ukrzaliznytsia has launched a network of 54 mobile invincibility points, which is already operating in 12 regions of Ukraine. They were deployed in record time to support people after massive Russian attacks on the energy infrastructure. Mobile carriages have already received more than 9,000 visitors across the country.

- the post says.

The locations of the points are determined by the Ministry of Development jointly with the regional military administrations and Ukrzaliznytsia. The carriages are installed at stations and railway stations in cities and towns so that people can quickly reach them if necessary.

The deployment of invincibility points began on January 10. The first carriages arrived in Brovary and Boryspil, then in Fastiv and Vasylkiv. In the Kyiv region, 18 mobile points have been installed, which receive up to a thousand people daily.

- the post emphasizes.

In addition, according to preliminary information, partners from World Central Kitchen treat visitors to hot meals - more than 3,000 portions have already been distributed.

Ukrzaliznytsia continues to be a reliable support for Ukrainians this difficult winter season. "Invincibility carriages", where there is warmth, light and communication, are real support for those communities that need it most. And especially for frontline ones. I thank the railway workers and our constant partners for implementing this project.

- said Vice Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine – Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba.

Invincibility carriages also operate in Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Zaporizhzhia regions. Another 13 mobile points are directed to the western regions of Ukraine. The carriages are equipped jointly with international charitable organizations.

Recall

The State Emergency Service denies information about the alleged creation of overnight accommodation points with beds in Kyiv. Beds in "Invincibility Points" are intended for people who need help in case of an emergency or for medical reasons.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyBusiness News
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Vasylkiv
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
charity
Fastiv
Ukrainian Railways
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Boryspil
Ukraine
Brovary
Kyiv