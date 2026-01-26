Ukrzaliznytsia deployed 54 'invincibility' carriages in 12 regions of Ukraine

Ukrzaliznytsia has launched a network of 54 mobile invincibility points, which are already operating in 12 regions of Ukraine. The carriages were deployed in record time after massive Russian attacks on the energy infrastructure. This was reported by the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, according to UNN.

The locations of the points are determined by the Ministry of Development jointly with the regional military administrations and Ukrzaliznytsia. The carriages are installed at stations and railway stations in cities and towns so that people can quickly reach them if necessary.

The deployment of invincibility points began on January 10. The first carriages arrived in Brovary and Boryspil, then in Fastiv and Vasylkiv. In the Kyiv region, 18 mobile points have been installed, which receive up to a thousand people daily. - the post emphasizes.

In addition, according to preliminary information, partners from World Central Kitchen treat visitors to hot meals - more than 3,000 portions have already been distributed.

Ukrzaliznytsia continues to be a reliable support for Ukrainians this difficult winter season. "Invincibility carriages", where there is warmth, light and communication, are real support for those communities that need it most. And especially for frontline ones. I thank the railway workers and our constant partners for implementing this project. - said Vice Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine – Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba.

Invincibility carriages also operate in Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Zaporizhzhia regions. Another 13 mobile points are directed to the western regions of Ukraine. The carriages are equipped jointly with international charitable organizations.

The State Emergency Service denies information about the alleged creation of overnight accommodation points with beds in Kyiv. Beds in "Invincibility Points" are intended for people who need help in case of an emergency or for medical reasons.