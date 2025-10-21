Ukraine to be covered by a cold atmospheric front on October 21: where to expect rain and frost

$41.730.10
48.760.24
ukenru
October 20, 03:34 PM • 17981 views
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn HanichPhoto
Exclusive
October 20, 02:23 PM • 38579 views
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
October 20, 12:10 PM • 33526 views
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
October 20, 08:37 AM • 42651 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
October 20, 08:22 AM • 77642 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
October 20, 08:16 AM • 32446 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
October 20, 07:13 AM • 32318 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
October 20, 07:07 AM • 12477 views
EU considers admitting new countries without full voting rights: Politico learned how this could help Ukraine
October 20, 04:24 AM • 27186 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 27412 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1m/s
85%
751mm
Popular news
SSO showed a video of clearing the industrial zone in the Pokrovsk direction and capturing a prisonerVideoOctober 20, 05:48 PM • 7192 views
Russian and Moldovan languages may be excluded from the list of languages subject to protection in Ukraine - draft lawOctober 20, 06:08 PM • 4160 views
Russia attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs: powerful explosions rocked the cityOctober 20, 09:28 PM • 3282 views
Air raid alert declared in Kyiv: ballistic missile threatOctober 20, 09:35 PM • 5412 views
Kyiv and regions declared alarm for the second time tonight01:14 AM • 8970 views
Publications
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhotoOctober 20, 03:48 PM • 21998 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 77644 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 50452 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 121383 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 87410 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Karoline Leavitt
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 14780 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 70628 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 66580 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 86263 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 83661 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
The Guardian
Series
YouTube

Ukraine to be covered by a cold atmospheric front on October 21: where to expect rain and frost

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

On October 21, cloudy weather with rain is forecast in Ukraine in the east. Night frosts down to -5°C are expected in the west, and daytime temperatures will reach +9…+15°C.

Ukraine to be covered by a cold atmospheric front on October 21: where to expect rain and frost

On Tuesday, October 21, cloudy weather is forecast in Ukraine, with rain only in the east of the country. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

Today, the weather will be determined by a cold atmospheric front, which will bring night frosts in the west (0…-5°C) and in places across the country, but daytime temperatures will rise to +9…+13°C, with +10…+15°C in the south and west. Rains are expected in the east, in Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, and Poltava regions.

  • Western regions (Lviv, Volyn, Rivne, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Chernivtsi, Zakarpattia): cloudy with clearings, no precipitation. Daytime temperature +10…+15°C. Wind north-westerly, 5–10 m/s.
    • Northern regions (Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Sumy): cloudy, rain in Sumy region. Daytime temperature +9…+13°C. Wind north-westerly, 5–10 m/s.
      • Central regions (Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Poltava, Kirovohrad): cloudy, rain in Cherkasy and Poltava regions. Daytime temperature +9…+13°C. Wind north-westerly, 5–10 m/s.
        • Southern regions (Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia) and Crimea: cloudy with clearings, no precipitation. Daytime temperature +11…+15°C. Wind north-westerly, 5–10 m/s.
          • Eastern regions (Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk): cloudy, rain in Dnipro and Sumy region. Daytime temperature +7…+11°C. Wind north-westerly, 5–10 m/s.

            In Kyiv region and the capital, no precipitation. Wind north-westerly, 5-10 m/s. Temperature in the region during the day 8-13°; in Kyiv, 9-11° Celsius is expected during the day.

            A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-2719.10.25, 17:10 • 121381 view

            Vita Zelenetska

            Weather and environment
            Ukrhydrometcenter
            Rains in Ukraine
            Chernivtsi Oblast
            Lviv Oblast
            Donetsk Oblast
            Rivne Oblast
            Vinnytsia Oblast
            Ternopil Oblast
            Mykolaiv Oblast
            Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
            Zhytomyr Oblast
            Sumy Oblast
            Kyiv Oblast
            Cherkasy Oblast
            Kirovohrad Oblast
            Kharkiv Oblast
            Poltava Oblast
            Odesa Oblast
            Luhansk Oblast
            Volyn Oblast
            Zakarpattia Oblast
            Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
            Zaporizhzhia Oblast
            Chernihiv Oblast
            Kherson Oblast
            Crimea
            Ukraine
            Kyiv