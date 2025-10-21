Ukraine to be covered by a cold atmospheric front on October 21: where to expect rain and frost

On Tuesday, October 21, cloudy weather is forecast in Ukraine, with rain only in the east of the country. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

Today, the weather will be determined by a cold atmospheric front, which will bring night frosts in the west (0…-5°C) and in places across the country, but daytime temperatures will rise to +9…+13°C, with +10…+15°C in the south and west. Rains are expected in the east, in Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, and Poltava regions.

Western regions (Lviv, Volyn, Rivne, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Chernivtsi, Zakarpattia): cloudy with clearings, no precipitation. Daytime temperature +10…+15°C. Wind north-westerly, 5–10 m/s.

(Lviv, Volyn, Rivne, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Chernivtsi, Zakarpattia): cloudy with clearings, no precipitation. Daytime temperature +10…+15°C. Wind north-westerly, 5–10 m/s. Northern regions (Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Sumy): cloudy, rain in Sumy region. Daytime temperature +9…+13°C. Wind north-westerly, 5–10 m/s.

(Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Sumy): cloudy, rain in Sumy region. Daytime temperature +9…+13°C. Wind north-westerly, 5–10 m/s. Central regions (Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Poltava, Kirovohrad): cloudy, rain in Cherkasy and Poltava regions. Daytime temperature +9…+13°C. Wind north-westerly, 5–10 m/s.

(Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Poltava, Kirovohrad): cloudy, rain in Cherkasy and Poltava regions. Daytime temperature +9…+13°C. Wind north-westerly, 5–10 m/s. Southern regions (Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia) and Crimea: cloudy with clearings, no precipitation. Daytime temperature +11…+15°C. Wind north-westerly, 5–10 m/s.

(Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia) and Crimea: cloudy with clearings, no precipitation. Daytime temperature +11…+15°C. Wind north-westerly, 5–10 m/s. Eastern regions (Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk): cloudy, rain in Dnipro and Sumy region. Daytime temperature +7…+11°C. Wind north-westerly, 5–10 m/s.

In Kyiv region and the capital, no precipitation. Wind north-westerly, 5-10 m/s. Temperature in the region during the day 8-13°; in Kyiv, 9-11° Celsius is expected during the day.

A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27