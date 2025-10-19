A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27

From October 20 to 27, a new lunar cycle, a planetary parade in Scorpio, and tense connections with Pluto and Lilith are expected. The week requires conscious renewal, deep inner work, and self-control. Professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko told UNN about this specifically for readers.

According to Bazylenko, this week requires focus. Events are compressed into a "knot" and put pressure on the nervous system: first, a new lunar cycle, then a Scorpio planetary parade, tense connections with Pluto, and targeted conjunctions with the Black Moon (Lilith).

It's not about ease. It's about conscious renewal and deep inner work, without which it will be difficult to get through the period - the astrologer noted.

New Moon: Launch of the Lunar Cycle in a Plane of Tension

On October 21 at 15:25 (Kyiv), a new moon occurs at 29° Libra. The Sun and Moon immediately fall into a square with Pluto - a symbol of mass processes, crisis turning points, great transformations, and deep underground/water forces.

• At the external level, this can raise social tension, protest, the struggle for power, and also increase geophysical disturbances (seismicity, water element).

• Internally - a chance to "cut out" the superfluous: fears, outdated programs, dependencies. The new cycle sets a high threshold of responsibility: without emotional discipline, nowhere.

"Parade of Planets" in Scorpio: the nerve of the week

The key configuration is formed not by the Sun, but by Mercury, Mars, and the Black Moon (Lilith) in Scorpio. This is "sharp intellect" + "decisive action" + "shadow optics":

• October 23 - exact conjunction of Mercury with Lilith: distortion of information, scandalous revelations, toxic information waves, manipulations. Recipe: fact-checking, silent pause before answering, no participation in "drainage pits";

• October 25–26 - Mars with Lilith: an "explosive" mixture of impulse and shadow. Risks of conflicts, accidents, military escalations. Recipe: control of aggression, safety scenarios, zero provocations.

Great Trine - a support for the world

The positive side of the week is the trine between the stellium of planets in Scorpio, Jupiter, and Saturn.

This aspect creates energy of stability even amidst global chaos. It provides a chance to find support, unite with others, and take a step forward in affairs.

At the global level, this means strengthening alliances, diplomatic agreements, and finding real support.

Sun enters Scorpio - October 23

When the Sun enters the sign of Scorpio, the theme of crisis, renewal, and the struggle for truth is activated.

On October 23–24, it forms an exact square to Pluto (the main planet of the sign of Scorpio) — these are days of loud political events, sharp statements, and possible natural phenomena.

"It is especially important not to succumb to aggression - maintain inner balance," the astrologer advises.

Neptune's energy - faith and spiritual support

In the second half of the week, Neptune returns to the sign of Pisces, where it feels strongest. This is a reminder that even in difficult moments, we are held by inner faith, spirituality, love, and compassion.

Yes, the time is difficult, but it purifies the world.

The task is to keep the horizon of the heart clear, not to dive into fears and conspiracies, but to nourish the will through silence and trust.

Ukraine in the center of events

This week is special for Ukraine. The parade of planets (stellium in Scorpio) passes through the Zenith of the state's horoscope and simultaneously activates Ukraine's natal Pluto. This is an indicator of loud decisions made by the country's leadership, tension in government structures, and the activation of military processes.

But at the same time, a strong trine between Jupiter and Saturn indicates great support from allies, stability based on faith, discipline, and endurance.

• October 23–24 — personal pressure on the leadership: responsibility for decisions, public statements, external control.

• October 22–25 — concentrated corridor of events: possible shelling, destruction, sharp turns in the military situation.

• At the same time, a great trine (stellium–Jupiter–Saturn) is clearly manifested in the state picture: this is a signal of international support, increased assistance from allies (finance, security, coalition decisions).

• Uranus again enters a tense aspect to the Sun of Ukraine: a factor of unexpected turns of events, sharp turns, "breaking patterns," including informational "shock waves."

"Conclusion of the week

This week is explosive, but fateful.

The old is leaving, the new is just being born.

We are all going through a period of deep transformation, when it is worth not fighting events, but accepting them with understanding, maintaining faith, kindness, and calm.

This week is a time of purification and rebirth.

Remember: everything that now seems like chaos is actually part of a great harmony that is gradually being restored," Bazylenko advised.

Aries

This week will touch your heart. You may look at your relationships - both personal and professional - in a new way. Don't divide the world into "black" and "white" - try to understand the depth of others' motives. Avoid hasty decisions, especially under the influence of emotions. Allow yourself more silence - strength will be born in it.

Taurus

Life puts you before a choice - to act or to wait. The stars advise not to rush: your wisdom is in endurance. This week will help you find harmony between duties and desires. If something is destroyed - it is only a path to a new, better one. Give yourself peace and care.

Gemini

You are like on a wave of inspiration. The world opens up with new colors, but do not forget about balance. Ideas can pour from all sides, but choose one - the most valuable, and put your soul into it. In love, a reawakening of feelings that seemed long gone is possible.

Cancer

Home is your source of strength. Listen to the needs of your loved ones, but don't forget about yourself. Avoid conflicts - they are especially exhausting now. Instead, create a space of love, warmth, and comfort around you. It will become your armor against the outside world.

Leo

Everything around is moving fast, and you are in the center of events. But true strength now is not in loudness, but in calm. Don't rush to prove your point, just be. At the end of the week, pleasant news or a meeting that will warm your heart is possible.

Virgo

The financial sphere requires attention: the stars give opportunities, but check every step. There is a chance to find new sources of income or repay old debts. In relationships - a moment of truth. What does not withstand depth, let go without regret. Make room for the light.

Libra

The New Moon in your sign opens a new page. Take the first step - even if it's scary. You are now building a new version of yourself, and the Universe is helping. In the middle of the week, trials through ego or emotions are possible - choose the path of peace. It will lead you to harmony.

Scorpio

Your energy is at its peak. Everything hidden now comes to light. Don't be afraid of the truth - it is your ally. But remember: power without love becomes destructive. Avoid revenge, jealousy, manipulation. Replace control with faith. Then even chaos will become a source of rebirth.

Sagittarius

The feeling that the world is shrinking is an illusion. In fact, it is preparing you for a new start. This is a time to learn, meditate, and get to know yourself more deeply. Your wisdom can now be a support for others. Share a kind word - and the Universe will return it a hundredfold.

Capricorn

You are on the threshold of great opportunities. Focus on your goals - and don't be distracted by the chaos around you. Decisions that will change your future are possible. In relationships, honesty is key. If something hurts, it's better to say it directly than to accumulate it in silence.

Aquarius

The week can bring both tension and a bright breakthrough. Events that will change your reputation or status are possible. Be attentive to information - don't immediately believe everything you hear. Trust your heart, not the noise around you. It will tell you the right path.

Pisces

Your intuition is a gift now. But it is easy to drown it out with fear. Leave your doubts, and you will feel that the flow is leading you in the right direction. Important signs, dreams, premonitions are possible. Don't be afraid to look deep - that's where your renewal lives.