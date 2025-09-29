$41.480.01
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8270 views

In October 2025, magnetic storms of varying intensity are expected, which may affect technology and people's well-being. Experts predict disturbances on October 3, 11, 12, 19, 20, and 25.

Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare

In October 2025, Earth is expected to experience several magnetic storms – from weak to moderate. They can affect not only the operation of technology and communications but also the well-being of weather-sensitive people, causing headaches, fatigue, and sleep problems. UNN, citing the Space Weather Prediction Center of the US National Weather Service, writes when to expect magnetic disturbances in October.

What is a magnetic storm

Even in ancient times, the Chinese noticed that a compass needle sometimes trembled or deviated from its usual direction. But it was only in the mid-19th century that the German geographer and traveler Alexander von Humboldt first scientifically described this phenomenon. Initially, such fluctuations were considered random "noises" caused by the unevenness of underground magnetic flows. However, magnetic field studies organized by Carl Gauss and Wilhelm Weber in 1836–1841 proved that these disturbances occur simultaneously across the entire planet.

A magnetic storm is a strong fluctuation of the Earth's magnetic field caused by powerful solar flares. Charged particles fly to our planet and "shake" its magnetosphere, which causes these disturbances.

During storms, the operation of electronics, communications, and navigation is often disrupted, and people, especially those sensitive to weather, experience a worsening of their well-being.

The strength of a storm is measured on the Kp scale from 0 to 9. If the indicator is 5 or more, it is already a noticeable geomagnetic disturbance. On such days, sensitive people often complain of headaches, fatigue, insomnia, or pressure fluctuations.

When to expect magnetic storms in October 2025

Experts predict the following dates for possible disturbances:

  • October 3 – weak storm (Kp 4);
    • October 11, 20 – moderate storm (Kp 5);
      • October 12, 19, and 25 – weak storm (Kp 4).

        On the remaining days of the month, no significant geomagnetic fluctuations are predicted. At the same time, data on magnetic disturbances are updated every Monday until 6:00 PM in Ukraine and provide a space weather forecast for 27 days. That is, the forecast is currently available until October 25. However, weather-sensitive people should monitor forecasts and listen to their well-being even during minor magnetic fluctuations.

        How magnetic storms affect the body

        During increased solar activity, many people notice changes in their well-being. Most often, this manifests as headaches, rapid fatigue, blood pressure fluctuations, sleep problems, and exacerbation of chronic diseases. Such a reaction of the body is associated with the influence of electromagnetic waves on the nervous and cardiovascular systems, which is especially noticeable for weather-sensitive people.

        The most vulnerable to such fluctuations are elderly people with chronic diseases and people with cardiovascular diseases, and pregnant women.

        How to mitigate the impact of a magnetic storm

        To reduce the impact of a magnetic storm on the body, doctors advise being careful with physical and emotional stress on these days. Also, during periods of solar activity, it is advisable to avoid stress, overwork, and devote more time to rest and adequate sleep. Walks in the fresh air and light activity, such as yoga or unhurried walks, are very helpful.

        It is equally important to pay attention to nutrition: during magnetic storms, it is worth limiting coffee, alcohol, and heavy fatty foods. It is better to prefer light meals, vegetables, fruits, and drink enough water. This helps the body to tolerate geomagnetic fluctuations more easily and reduces the risk of exacerbation of chronic diseases and unpleasant symptoms in weather-sensitive people.

        New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 528.09.25, 11:59 • 48016 views

        Alona Utkina

        SocietyHealthPublications
        Ukrhydrometcenter