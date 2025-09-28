New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5

This week, the planets support active endeavors and the implementation of ideas – the waxing moon and the direct movement of the main luminaries contribute to achieving concrete results. And although the middle of the week promises difficulties in travel, technical failures, and misunderstandings, the weekend will be a time for rethinking and restoring inner harmony. Professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko told UNN readers about this specifically.

The week begins with a waxing moon

As Bazylenko pointed out, we are gradually moving away from the eclipse period and feeling freer. The atmosphere is becoming lighter, and there is more room for active actions and new beginnings.

The week begins with a waxing Moon, which opens the way for new endeavors and projects. It is also important that until November 11, there will be no retrogrades of the main planets - this is a rare opportunity to actively implement plans, move forward, and get concrete results without unnecessary delays - notes the astrologer.

In the middle of the week, a square between Jupiter and Mercury is expected

According to Bazylenko, this aspect can bring:

difficulties in roads and long trips, increased accident rates;

problems with the Internet, information channels, and technology;

disruption of agreements, confusion in plans;

political scandals and loud, ill-considered statements.

Venus and Ketu on the weekend

The astrologer says that on September 29, Venus will connect with the karmic node Ketu, which will raise topics of the past:

memories of old feelings and relationships;

desire to return to someone from the past;

rethinking love, attachments, and those stories that have already passed.

Also, September 29 and October 1 may be tense emotional days, with increased anxiety and a risk of conflicts. But October 2 will be a harmonious day that will bring an elevated mood and a feeling of lightness.

Therefore, Bazylenko advises avoiding conflicts and misunderstandings on October 1 and 2. Instead, use October 2 to dream boldly and lay the foundation for your future. After all, our thoughts and intentions today create our tomorrow's destiny.

The week opens doors to new opportunities. The main thing is not to miss the chance. In the middle of the week, keep yourself in check: do not let aggression or harsh words destroy your plans. And by the end of the week, the Universe will help us let go of the past and choose a new path - summarizes the astrologer.

Scientists have discovered that Earth has a hidden time limit

Aries

A calmer period begins for you, when you will want to be not alone, but next to a partner. This is a good time to strengthen personal relationships and find harmony. At the end of the week, a strong desire for romance and even a return to past relationships may arise.

Advice: avoid an illusory perception of the world, remain realists.

Taurus

The week will be filled with work and responsibilities. Many tasks may fall on your shoulders.

Advice: find a balance between work and rest, otherwise you risk burnout.

Gemini

It's time to allow yourself to rest. This period will last longer than a week, so use it to restore your strength and bright emotions. You have great luck in relationships.

Advice: this time can greatly change your life for the better. Prepare for unpredictable but pleasant situations and new acquaintances.

Cancer

You will want to spend more time at home, in a cozy atmosphere, as if in your own shell. A good time for reading, creativity, or working from home.

Advice: in the middle of the week, quarrels with household members are possible. If you are planning to buy or sell real estate, this is not the best period, be careful with documents.

Leo

This is a very active period for you now. Make the most of it for communication and exchange of ideas.

Advice: be sure to write down everything that comes to mind during these strong days of the equinox - these plans have a chance to come true.

Virgo

This period should be devoted to rest and inner peace. Be alone, formulate your desires, write them down. At the end of the week, meetings with exes or a desire to return to past relationships are possible.

Advice: financial opportunities are opening up for you that will help stabilize the future.

NASA discovered a "super-Earth" planet that has been emitting a mysterious signal for many years

Libra

A special time begins for you: the Sun enters your sign, and you feel a surge of strength. You are in the spotlight, and birthdays bring new energy. The main thing is not to live in illusions, but to actively change your life for the better.

Advice: avoid emotional and conflict situations - this week they can explode very quickly.

Scorpio

The week can be tense. You will feel irritable, especially in the second half.

Advice: do not rush to make important decisions. It is better to sort out your own finances, plan, write down, and build a strategy for the future.

Sagittarius

For you, this is a time to start new projects and implement ideas. You will be able to find like-minded people and form a team. This is a good period to lay the foundation for new beginnings.

Advice: use the first half of the week to write down plans and desires.

Capricorn

A huge opportunity to start new big projects and advance in your career. Think through your plans at the beginning of the week to clearly understand your development path.

Advice: this is your chance to change your activity or get a high position - lay the foundation for future successes.

Aquarius

A wonderful time opens up for you to learn, acquire new knowledge, and raise your spiritual level. Psychology classes or language learning will be useful. Travel, communication with foreigners, or even relocation are possible.

Advice: if you are already abroad, you can now get the necessary documents and make plans for the future there.

Pisces

This period will require you to make serious decisions and have the courage to start new things. A very romantic period, a new story, or even the restoration of old relationships are also possible.

Advice: analyze your plans in the first half of the week to avoid mistakes.

Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artists