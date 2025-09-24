Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artists

$41.380.13
September 23, 07:19 PM • 15460 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
September 23, 06:09 PM • 29370 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
September 23, 05:44 PM • 25425 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 24579 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 48842 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 26609 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 62617 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 42380 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 39281 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 52073 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhoto05:30 AM • 590 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhoto05:16 AM • 1562 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 48843 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medicationsSeptember 23, 10:33 AM • 37011 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 53347 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artists

Kyiv • UNN

 • 598 views

The Libra zodiac sign (September 24 – October 23) symbolizes balance and harmony, and its representatives are distinguished by friendliness, a sense of justice, and the ability to find common ground. They are successful in diplomacy and art, but can be indecisive.

Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artists

The zodiac sign Libra (September 24 – October 23) symbolizes balance and harmony. Those born under this sign are distinguished by their friendliness, sense of justice, and ability to find common ground with others. They are capable of succeeding in professions that require diplomacy and a subtle sense of beauty, writes UNN.

The zodiac sign Libra is the seventh zodiac sign, ruling from September 24 to October 23. The element of this sign is air, and the ruling planet is Venus. People born under this sign usually have a special ability to find common ground with others, as Libra symbolizes harmony and balance.

Personality characteristics

Libras are a sign of justice and diplomacy. They avoid conflicts and always seek compromise. People born under this sign are distinguished by their sense of justice and ability to see a situation from different sides, which often helps them find the best way out of a situation. However, Libras often hesitate with choices, as they strive to find the ideal option: whether it's a workplace or a dinner dish.

Libras are aesthetes and trendsetters. They are always drawn to high society and an intelligent environment where beautiful words, refined manners, and sophisticated style are valued. Where there is no beauty and culture, Libras feel out of place. All of high society is associated with the sign of Libra: they set the concept of the upper class, strive for it, and often find themselves in the center of attention. Libras have excellent taste, know how to dress well, and often set global fashion trends, bringing aesthetics and harmony into everyday life.

Thanks to their innate friendliness, they easily attract other people and make new acquaintances.

The weak side of Libras can be called their indecisiveness, dependence on other people's opinions, and tendency to avoid problems instead of solving them.

Love

In relationships, Libras are true romantics. They believe in love and love manifestations of tenderness and beautiful gestures. These people also strive for harmonious and equal relationships in a couple; it is important for them that both partners invest equally in the relationship. If they feel an imbalance, it can make them think about a breakup. However, due to their natural indecisiveness, they may hesitate for a long time before such a decision. In relationships, they adore beautiful gestures in the form of romantic dates, pleasant surprises, and sincere compliments. Libras are extremely attentive to details, so they pay attention even to the smallest romantic manifestations from their partner.

Professional sphere

Libras have a natural talent in areas where human relationships and diplomacy are important. It is from this sign that the best lawyers, judges, and diplomats emerge. Their innate desire for harmony and ability to see both sides makes them unsurpassed mediators and peacemakers.

In a team, Libras often play the role of peacemakers, helping to avoid conflicts. They know how to create a friendly atmosphere and unite a team, even if it consists of people with very different characters. They do not tolerate chaos and strive for balance in the team.

Thanks to their natural sense of beauty, they can also successfully realize themselves in the field of art, design, fashion, or media. Libras, according to astrologers' statistics, are among the four most creative zodiac signs. It is noted that guided by a desire for beauty and balance, Libra artists succeed in creating visually captivating works of art, from paintings to graceful dances. People of this sign "have a keen eye for symmetry and elegance."

At the same time, their indecisiveness can hinder them in areas where important decisions need to be made quickly.

Earlier, UNN wrote that from August 23 to September 22, the zodiac sign Virgo ruled, which embodies the desire for order, rationality, and inner strength. Its representatives are known for their demandingness and dedication, and their analytical skills and pursuit of perfection make them impeccable professionals.

Alona Utkina

SocietyPublications