Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump arrived in Switzerland late due to plane malfunction: already departed for Davos

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

US President Donald Trump landed in Zurich almost two hours late due to a wiring problem on Air Force One. He transferred to another plane and departed for Davos, where he will deliver a speech.

US President Donald Trump landed in Switzerland with a delay after a minor wiring problem forced him to return to Washington to switch to another plane, and has already departed for Davos by helicopter, AP reports, writes UNN.

Details

Air Force One landed in Zurich shortly after 12:30 local time, almost two hours after its originally scheduled arrival time.

The US President's first attempt to fly to Davos ended in failure when a minor wiring problem aboard Air Force One forced the crew to turn the plane back about 30 minutes into the flight for safety reasons. Trump switched to another plane in Washington.

Instead of the first plane, the president flew on one of the other planes used as Air Force One, a plane typically used for domestic flights to smaller airports.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who also arrived in Davos, joked while having coffee closer to the end of the flight, saying he had slept at a table on Air Force One - "trying to get some rest at a conference table aboard the plane."

Marco Rubio joked that the conditions are still better than on the plane he travels on for State Department business.

Meanwhile, the publication notes that Trump's speech in Davos on Wednesday will focus on the theme of "America First."

"A White House official, who wished to remain anonymous to preview the president's plans, said Trump would also discuss his plans for US dominance in the Western Hemisphere, as well as possibly his attempts to acquire Greenland and what awaits Venezuela after the US captured its former leader Nicolas Maduro," the publication states.

According to the official, during the trip, the US President plans to hold about five separate meetings with individual foreign leaders. The names of the leaders are not disclosed.

At the same time, on Wednesday, dozens of people began queuing for Trump's highly anticipated speech in Davos.

The queue had already grown to about a hundred participants looking for seats shortly before noon at the Congress Center, even as Trump's plane had just landed in Zurich. The queue is expected to grow.

Meanwhile, Trump has already boarded a helicopter to depart for Davos.

The president made a brief comment to reporters after exiting Air Force One, but his words were not audible over the aircraft noise. He then waved to reporters and boarded his presidential helicopter.

Julia Shramko

