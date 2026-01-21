Trump heads to Davos again after Air Force One plane issues

US President Donald Trump has once again headed to Davos after problems with Air Force One, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

According to the press pool, President Donald Trump on board the new plane began moving down the runway at 00:02 local time.

"He is now in the air and heading to Davos," the publication writes.

Addition

Earlier, Air Force One returned to the US due to a "minor wiring problem," a White House official said.

Trump's plane made an emergency landing en route to Davos due to electrical wiring issues