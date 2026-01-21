Trump heads to Davos again after Air Force One plane issues

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 20, 08:12 PM • 15696 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 32029 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 28348 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 44796 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 31222 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 43718 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 24784 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 29113 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 26634 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 27090 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Donald Trump's approval rating drops to 40% in his second term's first year - MediaJanuary 20, 08:35 PM • 6286 views
Greenlandic Prime Minister calls for preparedness for possible invasionJanuary 20, 09:23 PM • 5680 views
Dispute over Greenland disrupted plans to sign an agreement on Ukraine at the Davos forum - AxiosJanuary 20, 09:41 PM • 7182 views
US seizes seventh tanker in Caribbean linked to VenezuelaVideoJanuary 20, 11:38 PM • 11996 views
Trump reveals why he cannot end the war between Russia and UkraineJanuary 21, 12:14 AM • 17742 views
Publications
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the DirectorJanuary 20, 07:12 PM • 23179 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with RussiaJanuary 20, 03:45 PM • 44809 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by RealityJanuary 20, 01:28 PM • 43726 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinicJanuary 20, 10:57 AM • 41615 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideoJanuary 20, 07:20 AM • 53779 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
Davos
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationshipJanuary 20, 05:49 PM • 12120 views
Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakesJanuary 20, 05:16 PM • 16704 views
Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressureJanuary 20, 04:21 PM • 17806 views
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National SelectionPhotoJanuary 20, 02:39 PM • 24589 views
Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEOJanuary 20, 02:32 PM • 22718 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Gold
Film

Trump heads to Davos again after Air Force One plane issues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

U.S. President Donald Trump flew to Davos on a new plane after the previous Air Force One returned to the U.S. due to a minor wiring issue.

Trump heads to Davos again after Air Force One plane issues

US President Donald Trump has once again headed to Davos after problems with Air Force One, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

According to the press pool, President Donald Trump on board the new plane began moving down the runway at 00:02 local time.

"He is now in the air and heading to Davos," the publication writes.

Addition

Earlier, Air Force One returned to the US due to a "minor wiring problem," a White House official said.

Trump's plane made an emergency landing en route to Davos due to electrical wiring issues21.01.26, 06:33 • 2390 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
US Elections
Electricity
Air Force One
Davos
White House
Donald Trump