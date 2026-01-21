Trump's plane made an emergency landing en route to Davos due to electrical wiring issues

Air Force One with US President Donald Trump on board, heading to Davos, was forced to return to Joint Base Andrews due to a "minor wiring issue." This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

According to the White House, the crew discovered a "minor wiring issue" and decided to return for safety reasons.

Flight tracking data from open sources ADS-B Exchange shows the plane making a U-turn over the Atlantic Ocean near Montauk, New York, near the easternmost tip of Long Island. - the publication writes.

It is indicated that Air Force One safely landed at Joint Base Andrews at 11:07 PM local time. According to media reports, Trump and other members of the US delegation will split into two smaller planes and head to the World Economic Forum.

