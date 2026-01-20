$43.180.08
The Diplomat

European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1376 views

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, European leaders protested against Trump's intentions to buy Greenland and his threats regarding tariffs. They emphasized their readiness to defend the EU's sovereignty, despite calls for restraint.

European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, European leaders expressed strong protest against US President Donald Trump's intentions to acquire Greenland and his threats to impose tariffs. Despite calls for restraint from business leaders, the EU leadership emphasized its readiness to defend its sovereignty. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the European Union should not submit to the "law of the strongest." He called it "madness" that the bloc has to consider using a "tool to combat coercion" against its strategic ally – the United States.

We truly believe that we need more growth, we need more stability in this world, but we prefer respect over bullies

– Macron emphasized the day before Trump's scheduled visit to Switzerland.

Course for a new independent Europe

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, in her speech, emphasized the need to strengthen European autonomy. She stressed that the scale of current geopolitical changes requires decisive steps from the bloc.

Sovereignty and territorial integrity of Greenland and Denmark "are not up for discussion" - von der Leyen20.01.26, 16:57 • 2310 views

Now is the time to seize this opportunity and build a new independent Europe

– she stated, noting that a consensus has already formed in the EU regarding the need for greater independence.

Warning about "red lines"

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever noted that Europe is at a crossroads. He called on EU countries to unite to clearly indicate to Washington the unacceptability of pressure.

We must tell Donald Trump: "You are crossing red lines." We will either be together or we will be divided

– said De Wever.

In turn, Swedish Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch criticized previous attempts by European politicians to appease Trump with flattery.

Stroking the cat the right way won't help this time. The EU must be tougher and stay afloat

– she added.

The conflict escalated after Trump's Saturday statement about imposing import tariffs on those European allies who oppose Greenland's transfer to US control. Currently, European governments are trying to find a balance between a tough response to trade blackmail and maintaining American support for Ukraine. 

Stubb ready to invite Trump to sauna to discuss Greenland20.01.26, 18:44 • 2622 views

Stepan Haftko

