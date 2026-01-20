Sovereignty and territorial integrity of Greenland and Denmark "are not up for discussion" - von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday expressed strong support for Greenland and Denmark, stating that the sovereignty and integrity of their territory are "not negotiable," UNN reports, citing CNN.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, von der Leyen stated that enhanced measures to support Arctic security are already being implemented.

"We are working on a massive surge of European investment in Greenland. We will work hand-in-hand with Greenland and Denmark to see how we can further support the local economy and infrastructure," she said, adding that "we will work with the US and all partners on broader Arctic security."

"When it comes to the security of the Arctic region, Europe is fully committed to it, and we share the goals of the United States in this regard," she said.

Von der Leyen cited the example of Finland selling icebreakers to the United States, showing that "our northern NATO members have Arctic-ready forces" and that "Arctic security can only be achieved together."

Referring to the tariffs that US President Donald Trump threatened to impose over Greenland, she continued: "That is why the proposed additional tariffs are a mistake, especially between long-standing allies."

"We consider the people of the United States not only our allies but also our friends, and plunging us into a downward spiral will only help the very adversaries we both are so eager to keep out of the strategic landscape," she said.

Europe's response to the threat facing Greenland will be "unwavering, united, and proportionate," she said.

New statements from Denmark

Earlier today, as Euractiv notes, Denmark stated that it would continue to seek a negotiated solution with the US regarding Greenland's future, amid Donald Trump's warning that there is "no turning back" on his efforts to annex the semi-autonomous Danish territory.

"We will insist on trying to seek dialogue," Danish Economy Minister Stephanie Lose told reporters before a meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels.

"We don't want to escalate the situation," she added. "But, of course, if others continue to escalate, then at some point a European response will be needed."

Trump's tariff threats have prompted calls from some European countries, including France, to activate the "anti-coercion instrument" (ACI), the EU's most powerful trade weapon, informally known as the "trade bazooka." However, the publication writes, this move is opposed by Italy, Poland, and many Eastern EU states, who fear that Washington could respond by cutting support for Ukraine in the war against Russia or, in the worst case, withdrawing from NATO. The European Commission has also downplayed the likelihood of using this instrument, which Brussels must officially propose before EU countries can vote on it. Diplomats and officials say that a more likely option for the bloc would be to unfreeze a €93 billion retaliatory tariff package, prepared – but never deployed – during last year's trade talks with Washington. The package is set to automatically take effect on February 6, unless the European Commission extends its suspension.

Asked whether Denmark would support the use of the ACI, which requires the support of a qualified majority of EU member states, Lose replied: "We are not ruling anything out."

"We will, of course, discuss the anti-coercion instrument, as well as the countermeasures that will be taken on February 6 if no one does anything," she added. "So all options are on the table."

Copenhagen will not give up Greenland over US tariff threats aimed at selling the island, as Sky News notes, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said.

Speaking about the possibility that the EU could impose retaliatory measures against the US, known as the "trade bazooka," Frederiksen said that a trade war between allies is "a very bad idea."

While she hopes that measures like the "bazooka" can be avoided, she said that Europe needs to find a response if the US does indeed impose tariffs.

However, Frederiksen suggested that she would prefer to address America's security concerns in cooperation.

EU leaders will discuss Greenland and relations with the US more broadly at a special European Council meeting on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Denmark is sending more equipment and advisors to Greenland to "strengthen its emergency preparedness," the Danish government announced yesterday.

Danish authorities are providing Greenland with advice on ensuring connectivity and critical infrastructure at the request of the territory's government, the Danish Ministry of Resilience and Preparedness said in a statement.

It is also providing Greenland with expertise in crisis communication and crisis management, as well as emergency response specialists and assistance in deploying a mobile warning system, the statement added.

Separately, additional Danish troops arrived in Greenland last night after a Danish military spokesman told CNN that there would be a "significant increase" in the number of troops stationed on the island.

Copenhagen has proposed a more permanent security force presence in the Arctic to address these issues, the Danish Prime Minister said.

What they say in Greenland

The people of Greenland are ready to defend their country against potential attacks, according to Greenlandic MP Kuno Fencker in a comment to CNN. He stated on Tuesday that there is no desire in Greenland to be "annexed again by any country."

"If someone attacks the people of Greenland, of course, we will fight back. No matter what," the MP explained, adding: "We will fight for our sovereignty... We will fight for our right to be heard."

Fencker, who belongs to the country's centrist pro-independence party Naleraq, acknowledged that Greenland is in a much weaker military position than the United States. "We don't even have an army," he said.

But the lawmaker reiterated Greenland's position to defend itself from US invasion and to legally work towards sovereignty. "We want to cooperate with Denmark according to the law," he said.

"Our law clearly states that we must negotiate with Denmark regarding the future of Greenland," Fencker added.

There is also a new statement from Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen.

He, as CNN writes, stated that US President Donald Trump's calls for the US to seize the vast Arctic territory have created a situation that "concerns the world order."

"International law is not a game," he told reporters. "And if we don't do that, of course, alliances will fall apart, and that will be very bad."

Answering a previous question in Danish, he said that "it is unlikely that military force will be used, but it cannot be ruled out," according to a Reuters translation.

He also emphasized that Greenland is grateful to its allies and the European Union "for constantly talking about the need to respect the world order."

Greenland has hosted a US military base for 75 years and has long maintained close economic ties with its NATO ally.

Nielsen mentioned these historical ties, saying that "we can do much more within this framework."

"We are ready to cooperate much more, but, of course, on the basis of mutual respect. And if we don't see that, it will be very difficult to have a good and reliable partnership."

