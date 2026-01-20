Trump reiterated US desire to take control of Greenland

US President Donald Trump reiterated the United States' desire to take control of Greenland, UNN reports, citing CNN.

Details

When asked about resistance to his desire to take control of Greenland, US President Donald Trump said, "I don't think they're going to resist too much. We have to get it."

"They can't protect it. Denmark, they're wonderful people, and I know the leaders are very good people, but they don't even go there," Trump said, speaking to reporters in Miami on Monday evening.

"And you know, because a boat went there 500 years ago, and then left, that doesn't give you ownership. So we're going to talk about it with different people," Trump noted.

These comments echo a statement he made this month, saying that "the fact that 500 years ago they had a boat dock doesn't mean they own that land."

According to the Greenlandic government's website, in 1721, a Lutheran missionary arrived in Greenland by boat, marking the beginning of Denmark's colonization of the island.

In addition, Trump posted a picture on his Truth Social social network where he is depicted with an American flag, in the company of other high-ranking US officials, standing on the ground near a sign with the name "Greenland."

Also, speaking to reporters before departing Miami on Monday evening, US President Donald Trump said he "doesn't care about the Nobel Prize."

"First of all, a very beautiful woman felt that I deserved it and really wanted me to get the Nobel Prize. And I appreciate that," he said, referring to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, who presented Trump with her Nobel Peace Prize during a visit to the White House last week.

"If anyone thinks Norway doesn't control the Nobel Prize, they're just kidding. They have a board, but it's controlled by Norway, and I don't care what Norway says, but I really don't care. I care about saving lives," Trump said.

