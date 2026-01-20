Trump reiterated US desire to take control of Greenland

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 19, 06:36 PM • 20269 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 44575 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 37399 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 38789 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM • 34174 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM • 41429 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
January 19, 01:29 PM • 20186 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 51723 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM • 49023 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM • 19118 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"We will not let anyone outsmart us": Tusk on Poland's participation in Trump's "Peace Council"January 19, 09:40 PM • 4992 views
"I ask for bread": Ukrainian pilot dropped food from a drone to a woman in KostiantynivkaVideoJanuary 19, 11:35 PM • 20457 views
Night attack on Kyiv: explosions and power outages in the capitalJanuary 20, 12:14 AM • 19123 views
Enemy attacks Ukraine with cruise missiles: where the threat remains05:10 AM • 15485 views
Several regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo06:23 AM • 14936 views
Publications
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideo07:20 AM • 748 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 41446 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 51737 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for UkraineJanuary 19, 11:54 AM • 49038 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 65468 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Vitali Klitschko
Alexander Stubb
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
United Arab Emirates
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 22025 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 37492 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 31690 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 36539 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 48578 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

Trump reiterated US desire to take control of Greenland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 890 views

US President Donald Trump reiterated the United States' desire to take control of Greenland, as Denmark cannot protect it. He also stated that he does not care about the Nobel Prize.

Trump reiterated US desire to take control of Greenland

US President Donald Trump reiterated the United States' desire to take control of Greenland, UNN reports, citing CNN.

Details

When asked about resistance to his desire to take control of Greenland, US President Donald Trump said, "I don't think they're going to resist too much. We have to get it."

"They can't protect it. Denmark, they're wonderful people, and I know the leaders are very good people, but they don't even go there," Trump said, speaking to reporters in Miami on Monday evening.

"And you know, because a boat went there 500 years ago, and then left, that doesn't give you ownership. So we're going to talk about it with different people," Trump noted.

These comments echo a statement he made this month, saying that "the fact that 500 years ago they had a boat dock doesn't mean they own that land."

According to the Greenlandic government's website, in 1721, a Lutheran missionary arrived in Greenland by boat, marking the beginning of Denmark's colonization of the island.

In addition, Trump posted a picture on his Truth Social social network where he is depicted with an American flag, in the company of other high-ranking US officials, standing on the ground near a sign with the name "Greenland."

Also, speaking to reporters before departing Miami on Monday evening, US President Donald Trump said he "doesn't care about the Nobel Prize."

"First of all, a very beautiful woman felt that I deserved it and really wanted me to get the Nobel Prize. And I appreciate that," he said, referring to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, who presented Trump with her Nobel Peace Prize during a visit to the White House last week.

"If anyone thinks Norway doesn't control the Nobel Prize, they're just kidding. They have a board, but it's controlled by Norway, and I don't care what Norway says, but I really don't care. I care about saving lives," Trump said.

Norway’s PM says Trump sent letter tying Nobel prize snub to Greenland ambitions20.01.26, 08:33 • 1590 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Greenland
Donald Trump
Denmark
Norway
United States