January 19, 06:36 PM
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
January 19, 01:29 PM
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
Norway’s PM says Trump sent letter tying Nobel prize snub to Greenland ambitions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 894 views

Donald Trump stated that he is no longer interested in peace because he did not receive the Nobel Peace Prize. He also seeks full control over Greenland.

Norway’s PM says Trump sent letter tying Nobel prize snub to Greenland ambitions

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre confirmed on Monday that he had received a message from US President Donald Trump over the weekend, stating that he was no longer interested "purely" in peace due to not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

"Given that your country chose not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for stopping 8 wars PLUS, I no longer feel obligated to think exclusively about peace, although it will always dominate, but now I can think about what is good and right for the United States of America," Trump wrote on Sunday, adding that he seeks "complete and total control over Greenland."

Støre told the Norwegian publication VG that Trump's message, first reported by PBS, was a response to "a brief message to President Trump from me earlier that day on my behalf and on behalf of Finnish President Alexander Stubb," in which both Scandinavian prime ministers called for de-escalation of tensions and demanded a trilateral phone call.

The Norwegian government does not award the prize; it is awarded by an independent committee.

The American president's statement that he is no longer fixated on playing the peacemaker comes amid his increasingly aggressive saber-rattling over Greenland, a self-governing territory of Denmark, which he has vowed to seize for the US, the publication writes.

Over the weekend, Trump announced that he would impose punitive tariffs on European countries that oppose his plans to annex Greenland starting February 1, leading European Council President António Costa to convene an emergency summit of EU leaders this week.

EU leaders to hold emergency summit on Greenland on Thursday19.01.26, 20:59 • 2694 views

Trump actively campaigned for the Nobel Prize, which former US President Barack Obama won in 2009, and repeatedly claimed to have ended at least eight conflicts.

The award ultimately went to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, who presented her medal to Trump last week, although the Nobel Committee subsequently issued a statement that while the physical medal can change hands, the actual award is non-transferable.

Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado16.01.26, 00:04 • 32552 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Greenland
Alexander Stubb
European Council
Barack Obama
Donald Trump
European Union
Denmark
United States