EU prepares response to Trump's threats regarding Greenland: tariffs of 93 billion euros - FT

The European Union is considering imposing tariffs on US goods worth 93 billion euros or restricting American companies' access to the market in response to threats from US President Donald Trump against countries that oppose the acquisition of Greenland. This was reported by the Financial Times, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that officials involved in preparations for the World Economic Forum in Davos this week said that these measures are being developed to give European leaders leverage during an upcoming meeting with Trump. They seek to find a compromise that would avoid a deep split in NATO.

If this continues, we have clear tools for retaliation against Trump, who uses pure mafia methods. At the same time, we want to publicly call for calm and give him a chance to back down. - said an unnamed European official.

The publication indicates that France has already called on the EU to retaliate against the US using a "counter-coercion instrument," which includes restrictions on investment and the export of services, particularly from American tech giants.

Context

Last week, Donald Trump announced that he was imposing 10% tariffs on NATO countries, including Great Britain, France, and Germany, due to their troops in Greenland. Tariffs will rise to 25% from June 1 and will remain in effect until an agreement on the purchase of Greenland.

In response, the European Union began preparing to suspend the ratification of a new trade agreement with the United States.

