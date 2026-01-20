$43.180.08
Stubb ready to invite Trump to sauna to discuss Greenland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has expressed a desire to meet with Donald Trump to discuss Greenland, proposing "sauna diplomacy." Stubb is also concerned that attention to Greenland could distract from Ukraine.

Stubb ready to invite Trump to sauna to discuss Greenland

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said he wants to meet with Donald Trump to discuss the issue of Greenland. He also said that it is possible to switch from "golf diplomacy" to "sauna diplomacy." He stated this in an interview for the Washington Post, writes UNN.

Details

In an interview with journalist David Ignatius in Davos, Finnish President Alexander Stubb discussed his "unique relationship" with President Trump, growing tensions around Greenland, the war in Ukraine, and the future of Europe.

Sometimes it's good to slow down. You know, go to the sauna, take a good bath, and then find a solution

- Stubb said

Regarding Greenland, the agreement was changed, although its main essence remains: the US has the authority to add military contingents at its discretion. Yes, without restrictions on their location. Currently, the US has one base, but the agreement, interestingly, does not limit where they can be deployed.

He also noted that he is concerned that this week all attention may be focused on Greenland, and Ukraine will remain in the "background."

We have "2+5" documents, a 20-point plan, security guarantees, a prosperity plan, action sequence documents, and so on. So there was momentum, but in the last 10 days, we've lost it a bit.

- said the leader of Finland.

Sovereignty and territorial integrity of Greenland and Denmark "are not up for discussion" - von der Leyen20.01.26, 16:57 • 1360 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Greenland
Davos
Alexander Stubb
The Washington Post
Donald Trump
Finland
Europe
Ukraine