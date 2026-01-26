The situation in Kyiv is extremely difficult, many people need immediate support: Zelenskyy gave a number of instructions to government officials

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a special conference call and instructed Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, together with the Minister of Finance, to analyze the possibilities, particularly for Kyiv, to urgently purchase everything that is currently truly necessary for alternative electricity generation and heat supply, UNN reports.

Reports on the situation in the regions where the energy situation is most difficult. First of all, these are Kyiv and the Kyiv region, Kharkiv and the region, Chernihiv region, Sumy region, Dnipro region, Zaporizhzhia. Most of the attention and time in the discussion was devoted to Kyiv. Extremely difficult circumstances: more than 1200 apartment buildings in the city are still without heating. We discussed with local leaders and government officials how to help most expeditiously. So far, all the deadlines that have been mentioned cannot be considered satisfactory – we need to act faster. - Zelenskyy said.

According to him, this refers to a significant number of people who need immediate support, and this applies to Darnytsia and other districts on the left bank of the capital. The order of steps has been determined, and I expect a report on the terms of possible implementation this evening.

The Head of State instructed to check all reports on the readiness of social infrastructure, schools, and support points in Kyiv for real work for the people. The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported on the provision of heating points, hot meals, and mobile communications.

I instructed the Prime Minister of Ukraine, together with the Minister of Finance, to analyze the possibilities, particularly for Kyiv, to urgently purchase everything that is currently truly necessary for alternative electricity generation and heat supply. The Minister of Energy of Ukraine is in constant contact with partners and, together with local leaders, must determine the list of additional support for Ukraine and the possibilities of receiving it in the coming days and weeks. - Zelenskyy summarized.

