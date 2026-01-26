$43.140.03
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood market
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - Klymenko
Financial Times

The situation in Kyiv is extremely difficult, many people need immediate support: Zelenskyy gave a number of instructions to government officials

Kyiv • UNN

President Zelenskyy instructed the Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance to analyze the possibilities of purchasing equipment for alternative electricity and heat generation. This applies to Kyiv and other regions with the most difficult energy situation.

The situation in Kyiv is extremely difficult, many people need immediate support: Zelenskyy gave a number of instructions to government officials

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a special conference call and instructed Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, together with the Minister of Finance, to analyze the possibilities, particularly for Kyiv, to urgently purchase everything that is currently truly necessary for alternative electricity generation and heat supply, UNN reports.

Reports on the situation in the regions where the energy situation is most difficult. First of all, these are Kyiv and the Kyiv region, Kharkiv and the region, Chernihiv region, Sumy region, Dnipro region, Zaporizhzhia. Most of the attention and time in the discussion was devoted to Kyiv. Extremely difficult circumstances: more than 1200 apartment buildings in the city are still without heating. We discussed with local leaders and government officials how to help most expeditiously. So far, all the deadlines that have been mentioned cannot be considered satisfactory – we need to act faster.

- Zelenskyy said.

According to him, this refers to a significant number of people who need immediate support, and this applies to Darnytsia and other districts on the left bank of the capital. The order of steps has been determined, and I expect a report on the terms of possible implementation this evening.

The Head of State instructed to check all reports on the readiness of social infrastructure, schools, and support points in Kyiv for real work for the people. The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported on the provision of heating points, hot meals, and mobile communications.

I instructed the Prime Minister of Ukraine, together with the Minister of Finance, to analyze the possibilities, particularly for Kyiv, to urgently purchase everything that is currently truly necessary for alternative electricity generation and heat supply. The Minister of Energy of Ukraine is in constant contact with partners and, together with local leaders, must determine the list of additional support for Ukraine and the possibilities of receiving it in the coming days and weeks.

- Zelenskyy summarized.

