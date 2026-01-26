Tent camps set up in Kyiv's Troieshchyna due to lack of heating and electricity

$43.170.00
50.520.00
ukenru
06:28 PM • 9890 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
January 25, 04:32 PM • 15036 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
January 25, 04:17 PM • 14747 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
January 25, 03:48 PM • 14109 views
Ranking of the world's strongest armies: Ukraine ranked 20th
January 25, 12:24 PM • 14816 views
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
January 25, 11:02 AM • 14846 views
Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of LithuaniaPhotoVideo
January 25, 10:05 AM • 14568 views
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
January 25, 08:49 AM • 15620 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
January 24, 06:16 PM • 26601 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 44877 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
3.8m/s
86%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia uses Belarus as a testing ground to blackmail Europe and the world with "nutcrackers" - ZelenskyyJanuary 25, 01:54 PM • 4244 views
All this is a consequence of the indifference of key world states: Zelenskyy on Russia's war against Ukraine and other Russian warsJanuary 25, 02:23 PM • 4720 views
66 combat engagements took place on the front: the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directionsJanuary 25, 02:35 PM • 4370 views
Football match in Germany ended in mass riots, over 60 police officers injuredJanuary 25, 03:03 PM • 3892 views
Enemy drone hit an apartment building in Dnipro in front of patrol officersVideo07:49 PM • 5808 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 87937 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 101838 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 110304 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 103850 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 104694 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Klymenko
Gitanas Nausėda
Salamakha Orest Ihorovych
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lithuania
Vilnius
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 20978 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 21046 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 37494 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 37846 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 50793 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Bild
Shahed-136

Tent camps set up in Kyiv's Troieshchyna due to lack of heating and electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Two tent camps have been set up in the capital's Troieshchyna district due to the lack of heating and electricity after the shelling. Each tent can accommodate up to 40 people, where they can warm up and charge their devices.

Tent camps set up in Kyiv's Troieshchyna due to lack of heating and electricity

Two tent camps have been set up in the capital's Troieshchyna district due to the lack of heating and electricity after the shelling. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, informs UNN.

Details

According to the head of the department, Ihor Klymenko, the corresponding decision was made after a detailed analysis of the situation in Kyiv.

We studied the situation in Kyiv, so together with the State Emergency Service and local authorities, a decision was made to deploy such tent camps. In this microdistrict, there are approximately 20 buildings where 12 to 14 thousand people live.

- Klymenko noted.

It is indicated that 6 tents are installed in one tent camp. Each of them can accommodate an average of up to 40 people. In case of deterioration of the situation, the tents are designed for temporary accommodation of hundreds of people. In the tents, people can warm up, charge their equipment, and rest.

Currently, about 600 rescuers are involved in Kyiv. They work in shifts, without stopping, performing tasks of clearing debris after shelling in extremely dangerous conditions.

- the minister said.

Meanwhile, DTEK company clarified that due to shelling, the situation with electricity supply and heat in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv is currently the most difficult. Thus, when the light appears after outages, many residents simultaneously turn on electric heaters.

We sincerely understand you. The families of energy workers live in the same conditions. It is really difficult without heat in such weather. Networks damaged by shelling have taken on the role of batteries, for which they are not designed. When powerful electrical appliances work simultaneously in every apartment, new accidents occur. The return of light is delayed even more. Therefore, the contribution of each of us is very important now. We ask you not to turn on powerful electrical appliances simultaneously. Please use them in turns. Even a small saving on the part of each family will help reduce the load on the networks and withstand this difficult time.

- DTEK urged.

Recall

In Kyiv, a significant electricity deficit persists, with over 800,000 subscribers remaining without power. To restore heat and electricity, two cogeneration units have arrived in the capital, and two more are expected.

Are mass overnight shelters being set up in Kyiv? The State Emergency Service provided clarification25.01.26, 17:59 • 3402 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyKyiv
Frosts in Ukraine
Technology
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
DTEK
Ihor Klymenko