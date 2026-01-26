Tent camps set up in Kyiv's Troieshchyna due to lack of heating and electricity

Two tent camps have been set up in the capital's Troieshchyna district due to the lack of heating and electricity after the shelling. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, informs UNN.

According to the head of the department, Ihor Klymenko, the corresponding decision was made after a detailed analysis of the situation in Kyiv.

We studied the situation in Kyiv, so together with the State Emergency Service and local authorities, a decision was made to deploy such tent camps. In this microdistrict, there are approximately 20 buildings where 12 to 14 thousand people live. - Klymenko noted.

It is indicated that 6 tents are installed in one tent camp. Each of them can accommodate an average of up to 40 people. In case of deterioration of the situation, the tents are designed for temporary accommodation of hundreds of people. In the tents, people can warm up, charge their equipment, and rest.

Currently, about 600 rescuers are involved in Kyiv. They work in shifts, without stopping, performing tasks of clearing debris after shelling in extremely dangerous conditions. - the minister said.

Meanwhile, DTEK company clarified that due to shelling, the situation with electricity supply and heat in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv is currently the most difficult. Thus, when the light appears after outages, many residents simultaneously turn on electric heaters.

We sincerely understand you. The families of energy workers live in the same conditions. It is really difficult without heat in such weather. Networks damaged by shelling have taken on the role of batteries, for which they are not designed. When powerful electrical appliances work simultaneously in every apartment, new accidents occur. The return of light is delayed even more. Therefore, the contribution of each of us is very important now. We ask you not to turn on powerful electrical appliances simultaneously. Please use them in turns. Even a small saving on the part of each family will help reduce the load on the networks and withstand this difficult time. - DTEK urged.

In Kyiv, a significant electricity deficit persists, with over 800,000 subscribers remaining without power. To restore heat and electricity, two cogeneration units have arrived in the capital, and two more are expected.

