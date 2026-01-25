Are mass overnight shelters being set up in Kyiv? The State Emergency Service provided clarification

Information has appeared in the media about the alleged creation of overnight accommodation points in Kyiv with beds in heating and gadget charging stations. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine explained what the beds in the Invincibility Points are actually for, UNN reports.

Yes, there are indeed beds in the State Emergency Service's Invincibility Points. However, they are primarily intended for people who need help in an emergency or for medical reasons. At the same time, the main function of the State Emergency Service's Invincibility Points is to provide people with the opportunity to charge gadgets, warm up, drink hot tea, and receive psychological support. - the post says.

In addition, the State Emergency Service reported that they are constantly monitoring the situation, and that, if necessary, the Invincibility Point changes its operating format taking into account safety and the real needs of people.

