12:24 PM
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
11:02 AM
Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of LithuaniaPhotoVideo
January 25, 10:05 AM
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
January 25, 08:49 AM
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
January 24, 06:16 PM
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
Exclusives
Are mass overnight shelters being set up in Kyiv? The State Emergency Service provided clarification

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

The State Emergency Service refutes information about the alleged creation of overnight shelters with beds in Kyiv. Beds in "Invincibility Points" are intended for people who need help in case of an emergency or for medical reasons.

Are mass overnight shelters being set up in Kyiv? The State Emergency Service provided clarification

Information has appeared in the media about the alleged creation of overnight accommodation points in Kyiv with beds in heating and gadget charging stations. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine explained what the beds in the Invincibility Points are actually for, UNN reports.

Yes, there are indeed beds in the State Emergency Service's Invincibility Points. However, they are primarily intended for people who need help in an emergency or for medical reasons. At the same time, the main function of the State Emergency Service's Invincibility Points is to provide people with the opportunity to charge gadgets, warm up, drink hot tea, and receive psychological support.

- the post says.

In addition, the State Emergency Service reported that they are constantly monitoring the situation, and that, if necessary, the Invincibility Point changes its operating format taking into account safety and the real needs of people.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyKyiv
