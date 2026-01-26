Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials

The Kyiv Prosecutor's Office, in response to an inquiry from UNN, reported 12 criminal proceedings, which, among other things, are checking the adequacy of critical infrastructure protection.

Details

The response states that "the investigative department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, is conducting a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceeding No. 42026100000000018 dated 15.01.2026, on the grounds of a criminal offense provided for in Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine."

As indicated by the capital's prosecutor's office, the pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the possible official negligence of officials of the executive body of the Kyiv City Council (Kyiv City State Administration), its separate structural divisions, and subordinate enterprises during 2022-2025 in preparing the operation and protection of critical infrastructure facilities in Kyiv, including conducting relevant public procurements, to counteract the negative consequences of damage to critical infrastructure facilities in the context of Russia's full-scale aggression.

In addition, the investigative department of the Pechersk Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, under the procedural guidance of the Pechersk District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, is conducting a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceeding No. 42026102060000004 dated 15.01.2026, on the grounds of a criminal offense provided for in Part 4 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In this proceeding, as indicated by the prosecutor's office, it concerns facts of possible overpricing of the procurement of cogeneration units and their connection works, carried out during 2024-2025 by communal enterprises under the management of the Kyiv City State Administration.

"Also in Kyiv, under the procedural guidance of district prosecutor's offices, territorial police units are conducting pre-trial investigations in 10 criminal proceedings, during which the actions of officials of communal enterprises, management companies, as well as officials of district state administrations in Kyiv regarding preparation for winter, including maintaining roads and sidewalks in Kyiv in proper condition during the autumn-winter period of 2025-2026 and readiness for prolonged power and heat outages, are being checked," the prosecutor's office added.

