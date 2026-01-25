$43.170.00
Significant power deficit in Kyiv, over 800,000 subscribers without electricity - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

Kyiv continues to experience a significant power deficit, with over 800,000 subscribers remaining without electricity. To restore heat and power supply, two cogeneration units have arrived in the capital, with two more expected.

Significant power deficit in Kyiv, over 800,000 subscribers without electricity - Shmyhal

There is a significant electricity deficit in the capital. More than 800,000 subscribers in the capital are without electricity, just like yesterday. This was announced by Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal after the Staff meeting, UNN reports.

Regarding electricity supply. In the capital, as before, there is a significant electricity deficit. Emergency shutdowns are in effect. More than 800,000 subscribers in the capital are without electricity, just like yesterday 

- Shmyhal reported.

Details

According to the minister, work on restoring heat supply is ongoing. Two cogeneration units have already arrived in the capital today. The delivery of two more such units is expected next week.

Over 1,300 high-rise buildings in Kyiv remain without heating - mayor25.01.26, 19:08 • 1626 views

A decision was made to allocate an additional 50 tons of diesel fuel from the Ministry of Energy's reserves to the capital for the operation of large generators that power critical facilities and buildings. According to the Ministry of Development, 166 brigades worked to eliminate the consequences of Russian attacks during the day. 74 brigades will continue to work at night 

- Shmyhal added.

According to him, assistance is being sought from the regions: tomorrow, 17 more brigades will arrive from Chernihiv, Ternopil, Poltava, and Vinnytsia. If necessary, they are ready to add 20 more brigades.

The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - Klymenko25.01.26, 18:32 • 4704 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineKyiv
