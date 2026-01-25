The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - Klymenko

The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult. Units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are working at maximum capacity, with additional forces from other regions involved. This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, according to UNN.

The volume of emergency recovery work is significant. Climbers and the special unit "Delta" are involved in the facilities. - Klymenko reported.

Fell from a height of about 20 meters: a rescuer-climber died in Kyiv while eliminating the consequences of a strike on an energy facility

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs added that he was with the rescuers at one of these facilities. Working conditions are extremely difficult: severe frost, significant physical exertion, people are tired. Today's tragedy also morally hit all of us. But we are definitely determined to complete the work as soon as possible. There is no doubt about the professionalism and endurance of the State Emergency Service employees.

In parallel with the emergency recovery work in the capital, a large-scale system of assistance to people has been deployed.

More than 90 heating points of the State Emergency Service are operating in Kyiv around the clock, additional heating tents are deployed directly in the courtyards of multi-story buildings so that help is as close as possible to people. There, thanks to the cooperation of the State Emergency Service with World Central Kitchen and the Red Cross, residents can also receive hot food. - Klymenko added.

Given the need, as the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported, a decision was made to deploy additional large heating tents, designed for at least 40 people. Their main function is to provide an opportunity to warm up, charge gadgets, drink hot tea. If necessary, receive psychological support.

Klymenko added that the effectiveness of response in emergency situations directly depends on the coordinated actions of all responsible parties. Coordination with local authorities must be as prompt and practical as possible - without losing time, which in such conditions is measured in minutes.

Are mass overnight shelters being set up in Kyiv? The State Emergency Service provided clarification

During a tour of the heating points, where rescuers, police, and national guardsmen are on duty around the clock, I drew attention to basic issues that should be resolved systematically and in advance. Even the simplest one - clearing roads and adjacent territories of snow and ice. Now the access of special equipment to the courtyards of multi-story buildings is significantly complicated, and this directly affects the speed of assistance to people. And this is just one example of tasks that fall within the responsibility of local authorities, but at a critical moment, the services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs system are actually forced to compensate for them. - the minister noted.

According to him, rescuers, police, volunteers, and self-organized residents demonstrate a high level of responsibility and interaction. Everyone expects the same level of practical actions from the capital's authorities.

In crisis conditions, what is needed is not reports on social networks, but concrete decisions and daily work for the benefit of people - he summarized.