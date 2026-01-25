Fell from a height of about 20 meters: a rescuer-climber died in Kyiv while eliminating the consequences of a strike on an energy facility

In Kyiv, rescuer-high-altitude worker Oleksandr Pytaichuk died at one of the energy facilities. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to UNN.

While eliminating the consequences of the attack on the energy sector, which the enemy launched on January 23, the rescuer fell from a height of about 20 meters. He died from his injuries. Bright memory to Oleksandr. My sincerest condolences to his family and colleagues - Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram.

Details

The information about the loss in the large family of rescuers was also confirmed by the head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Andriy Danyk.

During emergency rescue operations at one of the energy facilities in Kyiv, Oleksandr Pytaichuk, a rescuer-high-altitude worker of the Main Mobile Rescue Center of Rapid Response of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, died. We lost a person who did not just perform his duty. He worked between chaos and the normal life of citizens, so that there was light and warmth in homes, and Kyiv residents had hope that everything would be fine - Danyk reported.

According to the head of the State Emergency Service, Oleksandr Pytaichuk was only 31 years old.

Brave. Courageous. Sincere. Purposeful. A person about whom friends, relatives, and colleagues speak only good and warm words. Currently, behind every light turned on in an apartment is the work of people like Oleksandr. Work in smoke, at height, in the air and underwater, under the threat of repeated attacks, at the limit of human capabilities - Danyk added.

He emphasized that rescuers of the State Emergency Service continue to work in extremely difficult and dangerous conditions so that the country lives, even when risk is nearby every second. They go where the danger has not yet passed, to protect others.