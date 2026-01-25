Over 1,300 high-rise buildings in Kyiv remain without heating - mayor

Currently, as a result of the enemy's attack on the capital's critical infrastructure on January 24, 1330 high-rise buildings remain without heat. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, UNN reports.

The mayor reminded that yesterday in the capital almost 6,000 buildings were again left without heating. Most of them had already been connected or attempted to be connected to heating twice after the shelling on January 9 and 20.

Utility workers and energy specialists continue to work to supply heat to all homes where there is no heat. Kyiv specialists are also being helped by brigades from several other cities of Ukraine and "Ukrzaliznytsia" brigades. - Klitschko summarized.

The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - Klymenko