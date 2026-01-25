Over 1,300 high-rise buildings in Kyiv remain without heating - mayor

$43.170.00
50.520.00
ukenru
04:17 PM • 1922 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
12:24 PM • 8926 views
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
January 25, 11:02 AM • 12144 views
Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of LithuaniaPhotoVideo
January 25, 10:05 AM • 12408 views
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
January 25, 08:49 AM • 14208 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
January 24, 06:16 PM • 25460 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 43365 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 34685 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 42403 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 39850 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
3.2m/s
85%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia attacked Ukraine with 2 missiles and 102 UAVs: air defense shot down 87 dronesPhotoJanuary 25, 07:19 AM • 5742 views
Iran declares readiness for action against US - mediaJanuary 25, 07:39 AM • 8500 views
Minnesota authorities sue Trump administration over fatal shootingJanuary 25, 08:03 AM • 4162 views
Netanyahu rejected White House request for Israeli President Herzog to participate in Peace Council - AxiosJanuary 25, 08:17 AM • 5052 views
USA: a large part of this week's talks was dedicated to the economy and issues concerning the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power PlantJanuary 25, 09:08 AM • 4336 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 82222 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 95580 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 105992 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 99677 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 100629 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Great Britain
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 19001 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 19252 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 35804 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 36279 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 49209 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
Fox News

Over 1,300 high-rise buildings in Kyiv remain without heating - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

After the attack on Kyiv's infrastructure on January 24, 1330 buildings remain without heating. Utility workers and energy specialists are working to restore heat supply.

Over 1,300 high-rise buildings in Kyiv remain without heating - mayor

Currently, as a result of the enemy's attack on the capital's critical infrastructure on January 24, 1330 high-rise buildings remain without heat. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, UNN reports.

Since this morning, more than 340 more buildings have been connected to heating. Currently, as a result of the enemy's attack on the capital's critical infrastructure on January 24, 1330 high-rise buildings remain without heat.

- Klitschko reported.

The mayor reminded that yesterday in the capital almost 6,000 buildings were again left without heating. Most of them had already been connected or attempted to be connected to heating twice after the shelling on January 9 and 20.

Utility workers and energy specialists continue to work to supply heat to all homes where there is no heat. Kyiv specialists are also being helped by brigades from several other cities of Ukraine and "Ukrzaliznytsia" brigades.

- Klitschko summarized.

The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - Klymenko25.01.26, 18:32 • 866 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineKyiv
Frosts in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ukrainian Railways
Vitali Klitschko
Ukraine
Kyiv