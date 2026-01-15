$43.180.08
The situation in Kyiv is particularly difficult - the city authorities have lost time: Zelenskyy on the energy situation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 494 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the situation in Kyiv is particularly difficult. The government will fix what the city authorities failed to do.

The situation in Kyiv is particularly difficult - the city authorities have lost time: Zelenskyy on the energy situation

The situation in Kyiv is particularly difficult – the city authorities have lost time, and now the government will correct what was not done at the city level. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details 

The Head of State held a special energy meeting. The Prime Minister and key government members for emergency decision-making, representatives of the regional and local authorities of Kyiv and the region, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk region, Sumy region, and Chernihiv region were present.

Will the curfew be lifted and how will the Invincibility Points be updated: the first meeting of the headquarters on the situation in Kyiv took place15.01.26, 13:34 • 2420 views

According to him, many working details were discussed, and an extremely large number of problems need to be solved as quickly as possible.

The situation in Kyiv is particularly difficult – the city authorities have lost time, and now the government will correct what was not done at the city level. A permanent headquarters for the capital has already been formed, and its work will be supervised at the government level. I expect full cooperation and interaction from the local authorities 

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Everything needs to be urgently corrected, solutions are needed: Zelenskyy on Kyiv's unpreparedness for Russian strikes and frosts14.01.26, 20:11 • 2968 views

Antonina Tumanova

