Everything needs to be urgently corrected, solutions are needed: Zelenskyy on Kyiv's unpreparedness for Russian strikes and frosts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Kyiv was unprepared for Russian strikes and severe frosts, so the situation needs urgent correction, and solutions are needed, UNN reports.

I recently held an energy meeting – the most important one today. Many issues. Denys Shmyhal has been appointed First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, and his key task is to cope with the emergency situation in the energy sector now due to Russian strikes and harsh winter weather. - Zelenskyy said.

Separately, the President analyzed the situation in some of our cities – it is especially difficult in Kyiv. Also Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk region – Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, and some other of our cities and regions.

We see how much has been done, particularly in Kharkiv – the local authorities there were prepared. Kyiv, unfortunately, has done much less – very little has been done in the capital. And even these days I don't see intensity – all this needs to be urgently corrected now. There must be solutions. - the Head of State summarized.

