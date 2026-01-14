$43.180.08
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Everything needs to be urgently corrected, solutions are needed: Zelenskyy on Kyiv's unpreparedness for Russian strikes and frosts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Kyiv was unprepared for Russian strikes and severe frosts. He emphasized the need for urgent correction of the situation and decision-making.

Everything needs to be urgently corrected, solutions are needed: Zelenskyy on Kyiv's unpreparedness for Russian strikes and frosts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Kyiv was unprepared for Russian strikes and severe frosts, so the situation needs urgent correction, and solutions are needed, UNN reports.

I recently held an energy meeting – the most important one today. Many issues. Denys Shmyhal has been appointed First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, and his key task is to cope with the emergency situation in the energy sector now due to Russian strikes and harsh winter weather.

- Zelenskyy said.

Separately, the President analyzed the situation in some of our cities – it is especially difficult in Kyiv. Also Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk region – Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, and some other of our cities and regions.

We see how much has been done, particularly in Kharkiv – the local authorities there were prepared. Kyiv, unfortunately, has done much less – very little has been done in the capital. And even these days I don't see intensity – all this needs to be urgently corrected now. There must be solutions.

- the Head of State summarized.

Zelenskyy: Kyiv needs more Invincibility Points and existing ones need to be checked14.01.26, 19:46 • 566 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsKyiv
Frosts in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Dnipro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Kryvyi Rih
Odesa
Kyiv
Kharkiv