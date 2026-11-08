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The enemy struck six districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: two people killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 418 views

The Russians attacked civilian and energy infrastructure, as well as homes, in six districts of the region. Two people were killed and seven injured.

The enemy struck six districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: two people killed

Two people were killed and seven injured as a result of Russian strikes on six districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. The State Emergency Service reports this, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that throughout the day, the Russians attacked civilian and energy infrastructure, as well as the residential sector in Dnipro, Nikopol, Pavlohrad, Synelnykove, Kryvyi Rih and Kamianske districts.

People were killed in Dnipro and Marhanets, while seven more citizens sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity. Apartment buildings, private homes, power lines and transport were damaged

- the statement reads.

It is reported that State Emergency Service rescuers extinguished all fires caused by the shelling.

We remind you

During the night of November 5, Russia attacked Dnipro and Samar with drones, injuring three people. In Dnipro, a house, garages and infrastructure facilities caught fire.

Russia attacked Dnipro on November 8: the number of injured has risen to three08.11.26, 13:55 • 6188 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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