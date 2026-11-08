Russia attacked Dnipro on November 8: the number of injured has risen to three
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian strike on the outskirts of Dnipro, two women and a man were injured. Warehouses and trucks caught fire in the city.
The number of people injured as a result of the Russian strike on Dnipro on November 8 has risen to three. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.
Details
Two women and a man received medical assistance at the scene. They declined hospitalization
The aftermath of the enemy attack on a private-sector residential area in the suburbs of Dnipro is currently being dealt with.
At the same time, the enemy launched further strikes on the city, causing warehouses and trucks at a motor transport company to catch fire. No one was injured.
Context
On Sunday, November 8, Russian forces carried out a drone strike on the outskirts of Dnipro, killing one person.
Reminder
Due to Russia's nighttime attack on November 8, more than 600,000 residents of the region in the Pavlohrad, Samarivka, Kamianske, and Dnipro districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as in the city of Dnipro itself, were left without electricity.