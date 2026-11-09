The call to Putin caused a diplomatic split in Europe over talks on Ukraine - Politico

$45.320.1250.650.40
ukenru
Exclusive
08:23 AM • 7550 views
Medical malpractice case involving Odrex doctors: court held its first hearing in November
06:00 AM • 16805 views
Exchange rates for November 9: The NBU sharply “crashed” the euro
November 9, 02:55 AM • 16862 views
Trump confirmed a visit to China and a meeting with Putin and Xi
November 9, 12:51 AM • 24928 views
Rubio called security guarantees the main topic of the talks in Abu Dhabi
November 8, 09:14 PM • 28163 views
The enemy struck six districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: two people killedPhoto
November 8, 06:57 PM • 11125 views
Russian forces attacked rescuers three times while they were dealing with the aftermath of shelling in Komyshuvakha
November 8, 04:52 PM • 8928 views
Traffic rules on Kyiv’s bridges are being changed: what restrictions will be introduced
November 8, 04:19 PM • 30142 views
The Russians have strengthened their military presence in Oleshky under the cover of a humanitarian operation, Zelenskyy says
November 8, 12:04 PM • 35023 views
Trump’s defeat in the election could change the course of peace negotiations on Ukraine - WP
November 8, 10:59 AM • 40093 views
Russia is intensifying attacks on Ukraine’s economy ahead of the talks: what tactics has the Kremlin chosen?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
In Rostov Region, drones struck a bridge on the R-280 highway — footage of the attack has emergedVideoNovember 9, 12:20 AM • 12203 views
Merz is ready to speak with Putin at the G20 summit in MiamiNovember 9, 01:22 AM • 13777 views
Shelling of Balakliia: three injured, houses and a cultural institution damagedNovember 9, 01:53 AM • 13080 views
Iran gave the United States two days "to think it over"November 9, 03:26 AM • 6106 views
Trump suggested that Ukraine might end up with a "different shape" after the war06:28 AM • 9424 views
Publications
Autumn fertilization of the garden: which fertilizers should be added to the soil to ensure a generous harvest next yearNovember 8, 11:27 AM • 37663 views
The benefits of pomegranates for the body and whether you can eat the seeds: a dietitian explains
Exclusive
November 8, 08:32 AM • 59055 views
The first snow in Ukraine: which regions have already felt winter's breathVideoNovember 6, 07:34 PM • 80257 views
New expenses in utility bills: Ukrainians may be required to pay for the outfitting of sheltersNovember 6, 06:49 PM • 109002 views
Patent registration in Ukraine: how to obtain a patent and protect an invention November 6, 03:17 PM • 81080 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Mohammed bin Salman
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Iran
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cybertruck production will be discontinued, but Tesla is now adding another production shift — Musk named the reasonNovember 7, 08:10 PM • 38917 views
The film "Ebenezer" will be released on November 13 — will the role of Scrooge help Johnny Depp return from the wildernessNovember 7, 05:29 PM • 41024 views
Meghan Markle’s father was released on bail; security was increased near his residenceVideoNovember 7, 08:57 AM • 46381 views
For the first time in 100 years, Balenciaga will be headed by a woman — what is known about Martine RoseNovember 6, 06:15 PM • 47626 views
Netflix has announced a prequel to "Stranger Things" with new characters — when to expect itVideoNovember 6, 04:04 PM • 44907 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Shahed-136
Film
FIFA (video game series)

The call to Putin caused a diplomatic split in Europe over talks on Ukraine - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1338 views

Contacts between the leaders of Finland and Norway and Putin sparked controversy in Europe. The allies failed to agree on the format of representation at the talks.

The call to Putin caused a diplomatic split in Europe over talks on Ukraine - Politico

A phone call between Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Russian leader Vladimir Putin has caused serious divisions among Ukraine’s European allies. UNN reports this with reference to Politico.

Europe cannot reach agreement on the advisability of direct contacts with the Kremlin or on who should represent European interests during peace negotiations.

Details

Stubb and Støre’s phone call with Putin took place on October 27 at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki and lasted about 90 minutes. The European leaders sought to convey Ukraine’s position directly and influence the diplomatic process ahead of a new round of US-mediated negotiations. The initiative had been agreed in advance with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During the conversation, representatives of Finland and Norway emphasized that territorial issues should be discussed directly by the leaders of the states, and that real de-escalation steps by Russia should be a prerequisite for further negotiations.

However, instead of demonstrating European unity, the call triggered a diplomatic conflict between the Nordic countries. In particular, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen criticized the initiative, saying that such decisions must be coordinated with allies. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson also expressed concern about the possible consequences of separate negotiations with Moscow for Europe’s united position.

Representatives of Lithuania and Estonia also expressed a critical position. Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal told Politico that European states should not try to act as mediators in an effort to win the favor of the Russian leadership.

Støre himself rejected accusations of violating diplomatic coordination. According to him, Finland and Norway consulted with their partners, but were not required to obtain permission from all European states to hold the talks. He said representatives of Denmark, France, Germany and the United States had allegedly been informed in advance about the planned contact with the Kremlin. However, some allies remained dissatisfied because they had no opportunity to influence the decision.

Why the leaders of Finland and Norway called Putin

One of the main reasons for Stubb and Støre’s initiative was European politicians’ concern over Washington’s dominance in the negotiation process. According to the Norwegian prime minister, despite active support for Ukraine from European states, the United States remains effectively the only Western voice in direct contact with Moscow.

Politico’s sources among European officials acknowledge that they increasingly doubt the administration of US President Donald Trump is ready to fully take Ukraine’s interests and European security into account when reaching agreements with Russia.

At the same time, representatives of Finland and Norway emphasize that they did not try to speak on behalf of all Europe, but sought to ensure the direct participation of European states in the diplomatic process. However, despite the conversation, there was no significant change in Moscow’s position. Støre acknowledged that Putin had not demonstrated a convincing readiness for compromise, although he stated that he intended to prepare Russian representatives for the upcoming talks in Abu Dhabi.

Context

Politico’s publication appeared ahead of the talks between Ukraine, the United States and Russia scheduled for November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi. According to the publication, the situation surrounding the call to Putin demonstrated a broader problem: European states lack an agreed strategy for engaging with the Kremlin and have not determined who exactly should represent their interests when discussing Ukraine’s future.

These disagreements are expected to be one of the topics of the meeting of European leaders in Dublin this week.

To remind you

It was previously reported that France would send representatives to the talks in Abu Dhabi. Paris intends to represent the position of the European states, emphasizing the need to take their interests into account when discussing the end of the war and the future security architecture.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Ulf Kristersson
Kristen Michal
Mette Frederiksen
Helsinki
Alexander Stubb
Abu Dhabi
Donald Trump
Finland
Denmark
France
Lithuania
Sweden
Norway
Europe
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Estonia
Ukraine