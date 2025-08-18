$41.340.11
48.310.13
ukenru
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 11123 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
08:23 AM • 14230 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo
August 18, 03:44 AM • 15649 views
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants toPhoto
August 17, 06:51 PM • 35615 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 53856 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 100659 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 143390 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 90580 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 87779 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 68162 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3m/s
53%
749mm
Popular news
"Hit Putin with a hammer": US Vice President during Trump's first term made a harsh call to his former bossAugust 18, 12:30 AM • 14878 views
US Senators propose recognizing Russia and Belarus as state sponsors of terrorism due to abduction of Ukrainian childrenAugust 18, 02:03 AM • 17601 views
Sumy region under drone attack: civilian infrastructure hitAugust 18, 02:08 AM • 20957 views
Ukraine to be covered by clouds and rains: Where to expect thunderstorms on the first day of the weekPhoto04:09 AM • 20398 views
Sumy and the region came under attack by Russian drones: civilian infrastructure damaged07:20 AM • 7554 views
Publications
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidays09:00 AM • 4340 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 11124 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo08:23 AM • 14232 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 100662 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 386967 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Child
Oleh Syniehubov
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Europe
Alaska
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 36633 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 31425 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 66857 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 55452 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 122964 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Hryvnia
KAB-500
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander

Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11128 views

People's deputies Shufrych and Kuzminykh, accused of treason and bribery, are united by the tactic of delaying court proceedings. Their cases have not reached a verdict for years, despite existing evidence and public resonance.

Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?

At first glance, the cases of Nestor Shufrych and Serhiy Kuzminykh are completely different, but upon closer scrutiny, they turn out to have something in common. The first is an experienced politician accused of treason, cooperation with the FSB, and informational assistance to the aggressor. The other is a rookie MP from "Servant of the People," accused of taking a bribe of more than half a million for "organizing" medical procurements in the Zhytomyr region. Different weights of accusations, different backgrounds. But despite this, both suspects, it seems, are united by skillful and persistent dragging out of the court process, UNN reports.

Postponing court hearings is one of the main tactics used by lawyers to delay the consideration of cases. Formally, the grounds can be completely legal: from the need to familiarize oneself with new case materials to being busy with other processes. This tactic is often used as a conscious and well-thought-out strategy, as Oleksandr Sytnikov, a retired judge of the High Administrative Court and lawyer, previously told UNN.

There are many such methods. Lawyers ask for a postponement, for example, to familiarize themselves with the materials, or because they have two sessions at the same time. There can be countless possible tactics and options. And postponing sessions is, of course, one of the options for delaying the process.

- Oleksandr Sytnikov explained.

It seems that Shufrych's and Kuzminykh's defenders have armed themselves with precisely this tool. Let's go in order: in Shufrych's case, everything looks more large-scale and public. In September 2023, he was served with a notice of suspicion of treason. In 2024, the case was transferred to court, but the substantive consideration has not yet begun. The reasons for the delay are classic for dragging out – a change in the composition of the court, the defense's motion for the case to be heard by a panel, constant recusals, and also the active use of the health issue. Thus, Shufrych's lawyers called an ambulance to the courtroom several times, and also managed to get the accused sent for treatment under guard. The result – the case has been under consideration for almost 2 years, but has not yet moved to substantive consideration. We can conclude that in this case, the postponement tactic works like clockwork.

A similar situation exists in the case of current MP Serhiy Kuzminykh. He was detained even earlier than Shufrych, in January 2022, during the transfer of a bribe amounting to UAH 558,000. The case was transferred to the High Anti-Corruption Court (VAKS), and the MP himself was released on a relatively small bail, compared to the bribe, which amounted to UAH 49,620. Subsequently, years of procedural struggle began. Kuzminykh did not appear for interrogations, which led to him even being declared wanted, he referred to parliamentary business trips and missed sessions, lawyers raised formal claims against the composition of the court, demanded a repeated delivery of the indictment, preferred sessions on their other cases, petitioned for a reduction in the time of the court session – it seems they dragged out the process as long as possible. And although the investigation published a video recording evidence of the crime, Kuzminykh's case, like Shufrych's, has not yet approached a verdict. And starting from the last session, Kuzminykh seems to have directly started repeating after Shufrych – he went to the hospital, which is why he did not come to court. The prosecutor even petitioned the court for Kuzminykh's forced appearance.

What's more, during this time, MP Kuzminykh managed to receive over UAH 2.5 million in compensation from the state budget, remaining a full-fledged parliamentarian.

Both stories are a vivid example of how even the most high-profile public criminal cases in Ukraine turn into endless red tape. After all, medical certificates, business trips, motions, appeals – these are not only instruments of justice, but also methods of manipulating the judicial process for defenders.

Shufrych and Kuzminykh are not just figures in high-profile investigations. Perhaps they are also an example of how the strategy of delaying court proceedings turns into avoiding responsibility. And as long as this tool works, justice does not guarantee a fair outcome. After all, when there is nothing to defend with, the best plan is to buy time.

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergenciesPublications
Serhiy Kuzminykh
Zhytomyr Oblast
Servant of the People
High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
Ukraine