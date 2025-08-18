Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?

At first glance, the cases of Nestor Shufrych and Serhiy Kuzminykh are completely different, but upon closer scrutiny, they turn out to have something in common. The first is an experienced politician accused of treason, cooperation with the FSB, and informational assistance to the aggressor. The other is a rookie MP from "Servant of the People," accused of taking a bribe of more than half a million for "organizing" medical procurements in the Zhytomyr region. Different weights of accusations, different backgrounds. But despite this, both suspects, it seems, are united by skillful and persistent dragging out of the court process, UNN reports.

Postponing court hearings is one of the main tactics used by lawyers to delay the consideration of cases. Formally, the grounds can be completely legal: from the need to familiarize oneself with new case materials to being busy with other processes. This tactic is often used as a conscious and well-thought-out strategy, as Oleksandr Sytnikov, a retired judge of the High Administrative Court and lawyer, previously told UNN.

There are many such methods. Lawyers ask for a postponement, for example, to familiarize themselves with the materials, or because they have two sessions at the same time. There can be countless possible tactics and options. And postponing sessions is, of course, one of the options for delaying the process. - Oleksandr Sytnikov explained.

It seems that Shufrych's and Kuzminykh's defenders have armed themselves with precisely this tool. Let's go in order: in Shufrych's case, everything looks more large-scale and public. In September 2023, he was served with a notice of suspicion of treason. In 2024, the case was transferred to court, but the substantive consideration has not yet begun. The reasons for the delay are classic for dragging out – a change in the composition of the court, the defense's motion for the case to be heard by a panel, constant recusals, and also the active use of the health issue. Thus, Shufrych's lawyers called an ambulance to the courtroom several times, and also managed to get the accused sent for treatment under guard. The result – the case has been under consideration for almost 2 years, but has not yet moved to substantive consideration. We can conclude that in this case, the postponement tactic works like clockwork.

A similar situation exists in the case of current MP Serhiy Kuzminykh. He was detained even earlier than Shufrych, in January 2022, during the transfer of a bribe amounting to UAH 558,000. The case was transferred to the High Anti-Corruption Court (VAKS), and the MP himself was released on a relatively small bail, compared to the bribe, which amounted to UAH 49,620. Subsequently, years of procedural struggle began. Kuzminykh did not appear for interrogations, which led to him even being declared wanted, he referred to parliamentary business trips and missed sessions, lawyers raised formal claims against the composition of the court, demanded a repeated delivery of the indictment, preferred sessions on their other cases, petitioned for a reduction in the time of the court session – it seems they dragged out the process as long as possible. And although the investigation published a video recording evidence of the crime, Kuzminykh's case, like Shufrych's, has not yet approached a verdict. And starting from the last session, Kuzminykh seems to have directly started repeating after Shufrych – he went to the hospital, which is why he did not come to court. The prosecutor even petitioned the court for Kuzminykh's forced appearance.

What's more, during this time, MP Kuzminykh managed to receive over UAH 2.5 million in compensation from the state budget, remaining a full-fledged parliamentarian.

Both stories are a vivid example of how even the most high-profile public criminal cases in Ukraine turn into endless red tape. After all, medical certificates, business trips, motions, appeals – these are not only instruments of justice, but also methods of manipulating the judicial process for defenders.

Shufrych and Kuzminykh are not just figures in high-profile investigations. Perhaps they are also an example of how the strategy of delaying court proceedings turns into avoiding responsibility. And as long as this tool works, justice does not guarantee a fair outcome. After all, when there is nothing to defend with, the best plan is to buy time.