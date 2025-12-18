President: if Russia refuses peace, Ukraine should be strengthened with sanctions, weapons, and money

$42.340.00
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 742 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 2856 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 11124 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 11664 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 12556 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 14757 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12248 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 18417 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10796 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Popular news
One of Odesa's largest residential areas without electricity, water, and heating due to Russian attack: consequences shown
December 19, 06:44 AM • 4548 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned
December 19, 09:27 AM • 10762 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know
10:04 AM • 19115 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversations
10:41 AM • 17532 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4
11:05 AM • 20110 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 11133 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 18421 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4
11:05 AM • 20154 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 25273 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 51614 views
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tips
December 18, 11:44 AM • 57444 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been released
December 17, 07:12 PM • 39452 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been released
December 17, 04:22 PM • 37843 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 million
December 17, 12:18 PM • 44154 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museum
December 17, 06:16 AM • 49114 views
The Diplomat

President: if Russia refuses peace, Ukraine should be strengthened with sanctions, weapons, and money

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3272 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine should be strengthened by the US and Europe if Russia does not stop the war. This includes additional weapons, sanctions, and financial aid.

President: if Russia refuses peace, Ukraine should be strengthened with sanctions, weapons, and money

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that if Russia does not stop the war, Ukraine should be strengthened by the United States and Europe. He said this during a conversation with journalists, UNN reports.

Details

Look, I think there can be no hints now, because we don't yet have the status that the "Russkies" definitely won't go for a peace agreement. Although I certainly understand that they definitely don't want to. But if the Americans can put more pressure on them, maybe we can all come to a diplomatic track in Ukraine. I want this war to end

 - Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

He also emphasized that if Russia does not agree to the US demands to end the war, Ukraine should receive additional support.

If Russia does not comply with the demands of the United States of America to end this war in the near future, Ukraine must certainly be strengthened, because this means that one side of the war - namely Russia - has refused the diplomatic path. This means that the other side, Ukraine, must be strengthened. Strengthened. And this means weapons, sanctions, and money. And this applies to both the United States of America and Europe

 - added the President of Ukraine.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the issue of using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's needs depends on the political will of partners. The President noted that these funds could be directed to support the Ukrainian army and defense production.

Alla Kiosak

