President: if Russia refuses peace, Ukraine should be strengthened with sanctions, weapons, and money

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that if Russia does not stop the war, Ukraine should be strengthened by the United States and Europe. He said this during a conversation with journalists, UNN reports.

Look, I think there can be no hints now, because we don't yet have the status that the "Russkies" definitely won't go for a peace agreement. Although I certainly understand that they definitely don't want to. But if the Americans can put more pressure on them, maybe we can all come to a diplomatic track in Ukraine. I want this war to end - Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

He also emphasized that if Russia does not agree to the US demands to end the war, Ukraine should receive additional support.

If Russia does not comply with the demands of the United States of America to end this war in the near future, Ukraine must certainly be strengthened, because this means that one side of the war - namely Russia - has refused the diplomatic path. This means that the other side, Ukraine, must be strengthened. Strengthened. And this means weapons, sanctions, and money. And this applies to both the United States of America and Europe - added the President of Ukraine.

