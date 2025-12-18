Zelenskyy: We discussed presidential elections with the US, but there was no talk of local or Verkhovna Rada elections

Only presidential elections were discussed with the US, there were no talks about parliamentary and local elections, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters, while expressing support for the possibility of online voting, such as through "Diia", UNN writes.

- Zelenskyy said in response to a question whether only presidential elections are being considered, or also elections to the Rada and local elections.

The United States of America requested presidential elections, and I told them that I would be ready for such elections. We did not consider elections to the Rada and local elections.

When asked whether there are already any legislative developments regarding the election law, the President said: "As far as I know, not yet, but I have conveyed all the signals to them."

I have always supported and raised the issue since the beginning of COVID regarding legislative changes so that people could vote online. So far, we have not found a consensus with parliamentarians.