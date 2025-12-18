$42.340.00
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Zelenskyy: We discussed presidential elections with the US, but there was no talk of local or Verkhovna Rada elections

Kyiv • UNN

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the United States had inquired about presidential elections in Ukraine, but elections to the Verkhovna Rada and local elections were not discussed. He also expressed support for online voting, particularly through "Diia."

Zelenskyy: We discussed presidential elections with the US, but there was no talk of local or Verkhovna Rada elections

Only presidential elections were discussed with the US, there were no talks about parliamentary and local elections, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters, while expressing support for the possibility of online voting, such as through "Diia", UNN writes.

The United States of America requested presidential elections, and I told them that I would be ready for such elections. We did not consider elections to the Rada and local elections.

- Zelenskyy said in response to a question whether only presidential elections are being considered, or also elections to the Rada and local elections.

When asked whether there are already any legislative developments regarding the election law, the President said: "As far as I know, not yet, but I have conveyed all the signals to them."

I have always supported and raised the issue since the beginning of COVID regarding legislative changes so that people could vote online. So far, we have not found a consensus with parliamentarians.

- Zelenskyy said when asked how he feels about the possibility of voting through "Diia" or other electronic means for Ukrainians abroad.

The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered


Julia Shramko

Politics
US Elections
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine