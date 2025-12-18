Russian army shelled Odesa district: there are casualties, an apartment building and an educational institution were damaged

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
03:48 PM • 8156 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 14995 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 14974 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 26642 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 22041 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 15417 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 16833 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13198 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 24216 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11274 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.2m/s
91%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 16523 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to knowDecember 19, 10:04 AM • 25070 views
Ministry of Justice launches first AI service for ordering forensic examinationsDecember 19, 10:39 AM • 4856 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideoDecember 19, 10:41 AM • 29271 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 30317 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 26643 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 24217 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 30455 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 30142 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 56241 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Savchenko Nadiia
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Poland
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 2428 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 59735 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 41650 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 39845 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 46039 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Guardian
M1 Abrams

Russian army shelled Odesa district: there are casualties, an apartment building and an educational institution were damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10531 views

On the evening of December 17, Russian drones attacked Odesa region, as a result of which at least seven people were injured. A nine-story residential building and an educational institution in Odesa district were damaged.

Russian army shelled Odesa district: there are casualties, an apartment building and an educational institution were damaged

On the evening of December 17, Russians attacked the Odesa district with drones. At least seven people were injured as a result of the enemy strike. This was reported in his Telegram by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (OVA) Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Currently, seven people are known to have been injured. Six people received assistance on the spot, and one more person was hospitalized in a moderate condition. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance.

- stated in the post by the head of the OVA.

Prior to this, Kiper wrote in his Telegram channel that as a result of the Russian UAV attack in the Odesa district, glazing was damaged in a nine-story residential building and an educational institution.

Recall

In Odesa region, due to enemy attacks on energy infrastructure, a state of emergency of national level has been declared. More than 50,000 residents of the region remained without electricity for a long time.

the enemy attacked energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv region18.12.25, 00:41 • 9696 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Oleh Kiper
Odesa Oblast
Odesa