Russian army shelled Odesa district: there are casualties, an apartment building and an educational institution were damaged

On the evening of December 17, Russians attacked the Odesa district with drones. At least seven people were injured as a result of the enemy strike. This was reported in his Telegram by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (OVA) Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Currently, seven people are known to have been injured. Six people received assistance on the spot, and one more person was hospitalized in a moderate condition. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance. - stated in the post by the head of the OVA.

Prior to this, Kiper wrote in his Telegram channel that as a result of the Russian UAV attack in the Odesa district, glazing was damaged in a nine-story residential building and an educational institution.

Recall

In Odesa region, due to enemy attacks on energy infrastructure, a state of emergency of national level has been declared. More than 50,000 residents of the region remained without electricity for a long time.

the enemy attacked energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv region