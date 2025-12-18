$42.340.00
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 22732 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 21366 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 38929 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 30486 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 17649 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 18469 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13910 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28607 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11650 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
the enemy attacked energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9714 views

On the night of December 18, Russian military attacked the energy infrastructure of Voznesensk. Due to the damage, water supply has been temporarily suspended in one of the city's microdistricts.

the enemy attacked energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv region

On the night of December 18, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure in Voznesensk (Mykolaiv region). Due to the damage, water supply in one of the microdistricts was temporarily suspended. This was reported by Mayor Yevhen Velychko, according to UNN.

Voznesensk! Hit on energy infrastructure. The extent of the damage is being clarified. Relevant services are working 

- the message says.

According to the mayor, due to damage to the energy system, water supply to the third microdistrict was forcibly cut off due to the shutdown of treatment facilities.

Recall

In Odesa region, due to enemy attacks on energy infrastructure, a state of emergency of national level has been declared. More than 50,000 residents of the region remained without electricity for a long time.  

Russia attacked Ukraine with drones: infrastructure damaged and casualties reported17.12.25, 23:42 • 9058 views

Vita Zelenetska

