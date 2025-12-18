the enemy attacked energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv region

On the night of December 18, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure in Voznesensk (Mykolaiv region). Due to the damage, water supply in one of the microdistricts was temporarily suspended. This was reported by Mayor Yevhen Velychko, according to UNN.

Voznesensk! Hit on energy infrastructure. The extent of the damage is being clarified. Relevant services are working - the message says.

According to the mayor, due to damage to the energy system, water supply to the third microdistrict was forcibly cut off due to the shutdown of treatment facilities.

Recall

In Odesa region, due to enemy attacks on energy infrastructure, a state of emergency of national level has been declared. More than 50,000 residents of the region remained without electricity for a long time.

