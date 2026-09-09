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Russia's terror must not go unpunished — Zelenskyy on the strikes on Kyiv and Odesa region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

In Kyiv, a drone struck a high-rise building, injuring people. In Odesa region, a strike on the "Starokozache" checkpoint claimed the lives of two people. The President emphasized the importance of inevitable punishment for Russia.

Russia's terror must not go unpunished — Zelenskyy on the strikes on Kyiv and Odesa region

During the night and in the morning, Russia attacked several regions of Ukraine. In Kyiv, four people were injured as a result of a strike on a residential building, while in Odesa region, the international "Starokozache" border crossing came under attack. Two people were killed. This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.

Details

In the morning, a Russian drone struck a residential high-rise building in Kyiv. As always, our rescuers responded promptly: as of now, the fire has been extinguished

 - the president stated.

In addition, according to available information, Russian forces struck the international "Starokozache" border crossing on the border with Moldova during the night. Its operations were suspended due to the attack.

Unfortunately, two people were killed, and three more were injured; rescuers evacuated sixteen people. My condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also emphasized that the aftermath of Russia's attack is still being addressed in Dnipro, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv region, Zhytomyr region, and Kyiv region.

Unfortunately, there has been too little response from the international community to these strikes, which are effectively taking people's lives every day. But a response is needed: Moscow must not enter the winter understanding that its missile and drone terror will simply go unpunished. The aggression must be stopped here and now so that it does not spread further. And it is important that sanctions and support for Ukraine work effectively toward this very goal. The partners who can help know exactly what is needed each day. And I thank everyone who helps to the best of their ability

- the president of Ukraine emphasized.

Details

In Kyiv's Darnytskyi district, a Russian drone hit a building at the level of the 11th–12th floors, causing a fire. Six people were injured, and three were hospitalized.

Alla Kiosak

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