Russian shelling caused emergency power outages in three regions: where the situation is the worst

The situation in Ukraine’s energy sector has become significantly more complicated due to Russian shelling on Sunday, November 8. This is reported by Ukrenergo, according to UNN.

Details

Emergency power outages have been introduced in the Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions.

The schedules published earlier in these regions are currently not in effect. The emergency outages will be canceled as soon as the state of the power system allows it - the post says.

At the same time, the situation in the Dnipropetrovsk region is also extremely difficult.

Energy workers are gradually managing to restore power supply to critical infrastructure facilities. Repair crews continue to work. It is expected that power supply to all consumers will be restored by the end of the day. However, at the first stage, due to grid constraints, electricity will be supplied in turns – Ukrenergo noted.

Energy workers warned that the situation could change at any moment. Ukrainians are advised to follow updates on the official pages of regional distribution system operators.

We remind you

Due to the Russian nighttime attack on November 8, more than 600,000 residents of the region were left without electricity in the Pavlohrad, Samariv, Kamianske, and Dnipro districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as in the city of Dnipro itself.