Russian night attacks on Ukrainian regions: one person killed in Kherson, dozens injured, and infrastructure damaged

During the night of October 17 and in the morning, Russian forces carried out a series of missile, air, and drone attacks on Ukrainian regions. Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sumy region, and other regions came under attack. One person was reported killed, dozens injured, including children, and residential buildings and industrial facilities were damaged. This was reported by local military administrations, police, and rescuers, UNN writes.

Details

In Kherson, Russian aircraft attacked the Korabelnyi district on the morning of October 17. According to Yarоslav Shanko, head of the city military administration, a 64-year-old ambulance driver was killed. Among those injured were an 11-year-old girl and a family with a one-month-old infant. A paramedic was also injured during a repeated strike.

In Zaporizhzhia, the Russians struck a residential area. According to the regional military administration, five people, including a child, were injured. Apartment buildings were damaged, and cars caught fire as a result of the attack.

Mass strikes on Kharkiv, Sumy region, and the central regions

In Kharkiv, 15 people, including three children, were injured as a result of a missile attack on the evening of October 16. One of the strikes hit a warehouse building in the Nemyshlianskyi district, where a fire covering an area of 100 square meters broke out. Nearby high-rise buildings were damaged, and rescuers extinguished four fires.

In the Sumy region, 25 Russian shelling attacks were recorded over the course of the day, with 19 settlements coming under fire. According to the police, eight people were injured. In the Sumy community, six residents sustained injuries and trauma, while another woman suffered an acute stress reaction. In the Znob-Novhorodske community, a 52-year-old woman was injured as a result of a drone strike.

In Kryvyi Rih, Russian forces attacked an industrial enterprise. In Dnipro, according to local authorities, a combined attack involving ballistic and cruise missiles was recorded. Explosions were also reported in Zhytomyr and the Chernivtsi region.

Explosions were also heard in the Khmelnytskyi region, where widespread power outages were reported in the northern part of the region. Meanwhile, in the Cherkasy region, air defense forces neutralized six Russian drones during October 16–17. Information about the consequences of the attacks in certain regions is still being clarified.

russia attacked Kharkiv with "parcel bombs," among those injured were two teenagers