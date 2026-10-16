russia attacked Kharkiv with "parcel bombs," among those injured were two teenagers

The Russian army attacked Kharkiv with "banderoles"; two teenagers were among those injured. As reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, residential buildings were damaged — more than 100 windows were blown out, reports UNN.

Details

As Terekhov reported, the enemy struck the Nemyshlianskyi and Slobidskyi districts with a "banderole."

Damage to residential buildings was recorded in the Nemyshlianskyi district — according to preliminary information, more than one hundred windows were shattered. Inspection of the impact site is ongoing - the mayor of Kharkiv reported.

We would add

Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported that, as a result of enemy attacks, nine people experienced an acute stress reaction in the Nemyshlianskyi district.

A 13-year-old girl and a boy were among those injured. Medics are providing the necessary assistance - Syniehubov reported.

In Sumy, the Russians struck a shopping mall; there are casualties in Kharkiv - Russian attacks continue