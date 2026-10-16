russia attacked Kharkiv with "parcel bombs," among those injured were two teenagers
Kyiv • UNN
russia attacked Kharkiv’s Nemyshlianskyi and Slobidskyi districts. Nine people were injured, and more than 100 windows in buildings were shattered.
The Russian army attacked Kharkiv with "banderoles"; two teenagers were among those injured. As reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, residential buildings were damaged — more than 100 windows were blown out, reports UNN.
Details
As Terekhov reported, the enemy struck the Nemyshlianskyi and Slobidskyi districts with a "banderole."
Damage to residential buildings was recorded in the Nemyshlianskyi district — according to preliminary information, more than one hundred windows were shattered. Inspection of the impact site is ongoing
We would add
Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported that, as a result of enemy attacks, nine people experienced an acute stress reaction in the Nemyshlianskyi district.
A 13-year-old girl and a boy were among those injured. Medics are providing the necessary assistance
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