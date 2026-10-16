In Sumy, the Russians struck a shopping mall; there are casualties in Kharkiv - Russian attacks continue

Russian strikes on Ukraine continued on the morning of October 16. In Sumy, the enemy struck a shopping and entertainment center. In Kharkiv, 3 people were reportedly killed and 13 injured as a result of the morning Russian attack. UNN reports this, citing data from local military administrations.

Kharkiv

The Russian army attacked Kharkiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district with a drone. At this point, three people are known to have been killed - Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov said on social media on October 16.

"The number of injured people in the Shevchenkivskyi district has risen to 13. They are receiving all necessary medical assistance. Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the shelling are ongoing at the site," he added.

He also said that in the morning, the occupiers struck the city’s Industrialnyi district with a drone. "There is a fire at the site. So far, no information about casualties has been received," Syniehubov wrote.

Sumy

At around 9:00 a.m., the enemy struck a shopping and entertainment center in the city center with what was preliminarily identified as a Molniya UAV. The building’s glazing was damaged as a result of the strike. Preliminary reports indicate that two people were injured. Their details and condition are being clarified. The consequences are being assessed - Sumy City Military Administration Head Serhii Kryvosheienko wrote on social media on October 16.

Most of the drones launched by Russia overnight were jet-powered: air defenses neutralized just over half